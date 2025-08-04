Kolkata-Bound Air India Express Plane Faces Tech Snag, Returns To Bengaluru

A Kolkata-bound Air India Express plane returned to Bengaluru due to a technical issue on Sunday evening.

The flight IX2718, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, returned after being airborne for over two hours, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

"One of our flights from Bengaluru returned to the airport following a technical issue. The aircraft circled to reduce fuel and weight before executing a safe, precautionary landing," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

An alternate aircraft was arranged to ferry the passengers to Kolkata.

The airline is investigating the technical snag in the aircraft.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the flight were not disclosed.

