<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> To <i>They Call Him OG</i>: How South Films Made It Big In 2025

2025 was an eventful year for more than one reason in the cinematic world. With smashing box office successes - or conversation starters, to say the least - there was a freshness and a return of eager audiences to the theatres.

Mega cinematic experiences mediated by big releases like Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, and They Call Him OG took the cake home, and made all the right noise.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 (L), Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (M) and They Call Him OG (R)

As it goes in today's digital world, it's what gets the Internet talking that matters most. And so it did.

When it comes to South film storytelling, the attraction lies in the cultural narrative that uniquely blends with innovative story arcs. That is what Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra delivered. As for They Call Him OG, a genuine love letter to the mega star Pawan Kalyan's fans, the onscreen firestorm and explosive background music gave the crowd down south exactly what they like in their films - all things loud and seeti-maar as the arc lights turn on.

Where Culture Meets Emotional Glory

They say that if you want to know what an unhindered loyalty pact between fans and their favourite stars looks like, you need to turn your attention to how the South fans do it. From celebrations in theatres on the first day, first show, to pouring milk and showering heaps of flowers over gigantic posters of their favourite stars, South goes big.

Unapologetically so.

Releases like Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra , and They Call Him OG, which wreaked havoc on social media and Reddit threads, were an outcome of the deep cultural and psychological impact on the audience. The connection thus established is what unleashes paramount success.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 - Where Faith And Hope Become One

A solid reaffirmation of how rooted folklore can integrate into storylines, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 served as a glorious prequel to the 2022 hit film Kantara, by soaking its roots in the indigenous rituals and spiritual traditions of coastal Karnataka, such as "Bhoota Kola".

Bhoota Kola Scene in Kantara climax

It was a confluence of art meeting spiritual depth, invoking a spirit of faith in the audience about the local stories of their ancestors - the sacrifices, the sincerity, the tale of their heritage.The theatres buzzed with audiences re-enacting iconic scenes from Rishab Shetty's film.

Word-of-mouth amplified box office numbers, while fans immersed in a divine trance had a viral social media moment called "Kantara Sankalpa", where they abstained from consuming alcohol and meat before watching the film. Even this gained massive traction online until Rishab Shetty clarified it was a self-driven movement.

Kantara Sankalpa Viral Post

There's no denying the cultural reckoning that Rishab Shetty's Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 made way for. It was a rebirth of the audience's cultural pride, as they revisited the rich mythological history of coastal Karnataka's Kadamba dynasty. The film's transformative impact transcended the viewing experience, addressing universal themes such as human-nature conflict, social injustice, oppression, faith, and survival, laying the foundation for a pan-Indian cultural impact.

The message of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 was simple: it intended to address the sensitive and often forgotten essence of faith and tribal life, without slipping into religious propaganda. It certainly left a powerful impression on its audience, who experienced a profound awakening of their culture and land.

Rishab Shetty In Kantara.

According to Sacnilk, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1's overall collection in India was Rs 622.04 crore, with gross collections of Rs 740.89 crore; its worldwide total stood at Rs 851.89 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - Who Run The World? Girls!

The world certainly needed a badass female superhero to boast about. Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan) brought sass and the thrill of a superheroine with an originality that sparked virality. Again, the makers took a leaf out of the folklore rulebook, steering away from the usual comic-book tropes of superheroes saving the world.

A still from Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra gradually built its narrative, welcoming viewers into the world of Chandra - a tale of a yakshi rooted in centuries of folklore and oppression. Released on August 28, 2025, the film made a massive cultural impact by challenging gender norms and offering an innovative take on mythological lore.

It particularly impressed women in the audience, where the reimagining of local monster lore through a strong female lead was deeply liberating. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time, leaving easter eggs that hinted at growth in the Lokah universe.

Surprise cameo appearances by Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan generated further buzz about the expanding storyworld.

The story follows Chandra, who moves to Bengaluru. Her reclusive nature and strange late-night activities intrigue two young men, Sunny and Venu, who live across the street. Their curiosity leads them to uncover her secret identity as a mythical vigilante fighting supernatural threats.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Poster

While Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra could be considered an unexpected blockbuster, its inclusive storytelling helped strengthen the shift of Indian audiences towards a pan-Indian style rooted in realistic stories.The massive social media buzz and record-breaking success propelled viewers into a "cultural moment" that Lokah unknowingly led, embodying what Gen Z calls FOMO-Fear of Missing Out.

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra's net collection in India stands at Rs 156.82 crore, with a gross of Rs 183.77 crore, and worldwide collections of Rs 303.67 crore.

They Call Him OG - Of The Masses

If there's anything that shows how star power correlates directly with ticket sales, it's Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG.

Driven by fan devotion and his parallel political career, the online mania among his fans was unlike any other film promotion.The 'A' certified gangster flick was a commercial extravaganza that lived up to the fans' hype.

Here's the #TheyCallHimOG Celebrations Thread at PALANI Theatre , TIRUPATI 🔥🥵



From DJ Night to Fireworks in the Sky ✨

These Level of Madness can NEVER be Matched Again.We Created Something Unforgettable !!



తిరుపతికి ఒక్కడే రాజు @PawanKalyan 👑#TirupatiOGCelebrations… pic.twitter.com/vXDQzDV3Yt — Tirupati PawanKalyanFC™ (@TirupatiPKFC) October 2, 2025

Released on September 25, 2025, the film marked Pawan Kalyan's return in a full-blown action role, satisfying the crowd's appetite for large-scale action sequences.

The OG in They Call Him OG stands for Ojas Gambheera. Interestingly, "OG" also refers to "Original Gangster" in the film's context. The plot revolves around a gangster with a mysterious past. The story unfolds as he returns to Mumbai and battles rivals to settle scores.

Pawan Kalyan in They Call Him OG

The cultural and psychological impact of this film on society stems from the perennial hit formula of commercial masala films and genre preference. They Call Him OG starkly contrasts the folklore-infused blockbusters like Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 .

They Call Him OG was also a reminder of how strategic social media buzz can influence advance ticket sales. Such frenzy led to massive pre-bookings, breaking records in overseas pre-sales and opening day collections. It was described as "a film made by fans, for fans."

The film marked a comeback for Pawan Kalyan, crossing Rs 290 crore worldwide - a first for the actor. Its net collection in India was Rs 193.77 crore, with a gross of Rs 228.64 crore across all languages, as per Sacnilk.

The underlying message from all these global hits in 2025 is that original narratives are increasingly becoming crowd-pullers. Once trust is established, the cultural, psychological, and emotional impact transcends logic - that is when the storm takes over. Truly, 2025 was a wildfire.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Eyes Rs 300 Crore By Weekend Despite "Revenue Loss" From No Gulf Release: Experts