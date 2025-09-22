<i>They Call Him OG</i> Trailer: It's Pawan Kalyan Vs Emraan Hashmi. Showdown Begins

The trailer of Sujeeth's much-awaited gangster drama They Call Him OG is out.

The trailer opens with the announcement that gang wars have once again erupted in the city, this time with Satya Dada as the target.

Emraan Hashmi's character, Omi Bhau, appears to be hunting him, while someone notes that only one man can stand against him. That man is Pawan Kalyan's Ojas Gambheera, who is shown living a quiet life with his family before coming out of retirement to restore order.

Background

The film stars Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles and follows the story of gangster Ojas Gambheera, set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment. OG also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut.

The music has been composed by Thaman S, with Pawan Kalyan lending his voice to a track titled Washi Yo Washi.

The film will release on September 25 in all South Indian languages as well as Hindi. Telangana will host paid premieres on September 24 at 9 PM, with ticket prices fixed at Rs 800.

In Andhra Pradesh, the earliest shows are scheduled for 1 AM on release day, with tickets priced at Rs 1000. Advance booking figures are awaited.