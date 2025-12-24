Pawan Kalyan Visits Village Where Jana Sena Workers' Houses Were Demolished

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited Tadepalli mandal in Guntur district, fulfilling a promise he had made before the elections almost two years ago.

This visit was linked to an incident during the previous YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, when houses belonging to Jana Sena Party activists in the Tadepalli-Ippatam area were demolished. While the demolitions were officially described as part of a road expansion project, critics alleged that the action targeted families who had donated land for the party's Aavirbhava Sabha. Following this incident, Kalyan had met the affected families and assured them of support.

During his visit, the Deputy CM visited the residence of Indla Nageswaramma, an elderly woman who had earlier requested him to return after achieving electoral success. She welcomed him into her home, where he inquired about her health and family situation.

As a gesture of support, Kalyan provided Rs 50,000 as immediate financial assistance to Nageswaramma and Rs 1 lakh towards the education of her grandson. He also interacted with other family members and residents, listening to their concerns and understanding issues at the grassroots level.

Meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP criticised Kalyan's visit and posted a video claiming infighting within the Jana Sena party.