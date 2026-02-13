Andhra Techie, 32, Killed After Container Topples Onto Car

A 32-year-old software engineer lost his life in a tragic road accident on Thursday when a heavy container toppled onto his car at a busy junction on the outskirts of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

The accident happened near the Bala Tripura Sundari Kalyana Mandapam at a major four-way intersection.

According to police reports, the victim, D Anudeepak, was driving through the junction when a moving container vehicle lost its balance and tipped over. The massive container fell directly onto the Innova, completely crushing it.

The impact was so severe that the vehicle was flattened, leaving the occupant with no chance of survival. The entire sequence of the "freak accident" was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

Residents rushed to the spot after hearing a thunderous crash. Despite their efforts to help, they were unable to move the heavy container or reach the victim.

Police and emergency services arrived shortly after. They eventually recovered the victim and moved the body to a nearby hospital.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap. While initial reports suggest the container may have been imbalanced or the driver's negligence, officials say a detailed inquiry is required to confirm the facts.