Andhra Techie, Wife Killed In US Crash Days After Trip To India

A pall of gloom has descended over the town of Palakollu in Andhra Pradesh following the death of a Telugu couple in a horrific road accident in the United States, just 10 days after they returned from a trip home.

Krishna Kishore (45), a software engineer, and his wife Asha (40), both natives of Palakollu, lost their lives on the spot when their vehicle met with an accident in Washington.

The couple was travelling with their two children at the time of the crash. While the parents died on the spot, their son and daughter sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders shifted the children to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The tragedy is particularly heart-wrenching as the family had just returned to the US after a visit to their hometown.

Just ten days ago, Krishna Kishore and his family were in Andhra Pradesh's Palakollu to spend time with relatives.

On their return journey to the US, the family had a layover in Dubai, where they celebrated the New Year together.

Friends and family members in Palakollu are in a state of shock, struggling to process that the family they bid farewell to so recently has met with such a devastating fate.

Efforts are reportedly underway by the Telugu community in Washington and the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) to assist the surviving children and coordinate with the family for the repatriation of the remains.

"They were so happy during their visit just a few days ago. To hear this news now is beyond devastating," a close family friend in Palakollu said.

The condition of the two children remains a primary concern for the extended family in India as they await further medical updates from the US authorities.