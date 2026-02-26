26-Year-Old MBA Graduate From Andhra Dies In South London House Fire

A 26-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh lost his life after a tragic house fire in London, United Kingdom.

The man, G Abhishek, was a native of the Kondayyapeta area in Peddapuram town of Kakinada district. He moved to London in 2023 to pursue an MBA degree and stayed there for higher studies and career opportunities.

The incident occurred in Croydon, South London, at around 1:30 am on Monday, when a fire broke out in a two-storey house on Duppas Hill Terrace. Flames rapidly engulfed both the ground and first floors of the building before emergency teams arrived.

Abhishek was declared dead at the scene. Authorities believe he may have died due to suffocation from heavy smoke. Another man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while a third person managed to escape but was also hospitalised after suffering smoke inhalation.

Abhishek's father works as a community health officer and is associated with the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees' Association.

The UK Consulate in London has informed the family about the tragedy and is assisting with necessary formalities, including arrangements to repatriate the body to his native village.