Andhra Man Kills Woman After She Refused To Continue Affair, Then Dies By Suicide

A man allegedly killed a woman after she refused to continue their extramarital relationship and later died by suicide in Tirupati, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Somasekhar, who was working as gas delivery boy, slit the throat of the victim, identified as Lakshmi, at his room on Monday.

Both the accused and the victim were in their early 30s.

Lakshmi, a native of Khammam from neighbouring Telangana State, had been residing in Jeevakona area along with her husband and son. She was working at a roadside eatery near the RTC bus stand in the temple town.

Somashekar was a resident of Guttivaripalli in Renigunta mandal of Tirupati district, and was working at a gas agency in Tirupati town as the delivery boy. After separation from his wife, he was living alone at a room in Maruti Nagar, Korlagunta on the outskirts of the town.

Lakshmi had recently migrated to Tirupati along with her husband and son for livelihood and was working at a samosa shop near the bus stand.

According to police, Somasekhar developed an acquaintance with Lakshmi during gas cylinder deliveries to the samosa shop where she was working. This friendship later developed into an affair.

The accused became enraged when Lakshmi refused to continue the relationship. Police said he allegedly called her to his residence under the pretext of meeting her for the last time.

During their conversation, an argument ensued, and Somashekhar became furious after she asked him to end the relationship. He brutally murdered Lakshmi by slitting her throat with a knife. After committing the crime, he hanged himself from the ceiling fan in the same room.

The incident came to light when people in the adjacent house became grew suspicious and informed the police.

Police recovered the bodies from Somasekhar's residence and shifted them to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Tirupati East Circle Inspector Srinivasulu said they have registered a case and took up further investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)