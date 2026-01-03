3-Hour Drama, Security Scare As Drunk Man Climbs Temple Tower In Tirupati

A inebriated man climbed the tower of the ancient Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati, leading to a security scare and a three-hours-long operation to bring him to safety.

The man, identified as Nizamabad district resident Kuditi Tirupathi, entered the temple after allegedly jumping over the wall. According to the Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the suspect walked through the wooden tent supports inside the temple premises. He then climbed the temple gopuram (tower) and attempted to pull the kalashas (sacred finials), when alert temple staff noticed him.

Tirupati East Police and Fire Department personnel worked for nearly three hours using ropes and iron ladders to safely bring the suspect down. The suspect is believed to have damaged two kalashas of the gopuram.

He was subsequently taken into custody and transferred to Tirupati East Police Station for further questioning.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the security arrangements at the temple.