Diarrhoea Outbreak In Andhra, 1 Dead, 76 Hospitalised: Acute Diarrhoea Warning Signs Explained

A diarrhoea outbreak in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district has triggered public health concern after one person died and at least 76 others were hospitalised, according to official updates reviewed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Two patients are reported to be in critical condition at GEMS Hospital, one on ventilator support and another undergoing dialysis. According to IANS reports, health officials have stopped piped water supply in the affected areas and arranged alternate sources of safe drinking water as a precautionary measure. The outbreak comes amid heightened scrutiny of public health systems in the state, with officials also reviewing a separate milk adulteration case in Rajahmundry.

Authorities have stated that most patients in Srikakulam are stable, but the severity of a few cases underscores how quickly acute diarrhoeal illnesses can escalate, particularly among vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Public health experts note that outbreaks of acute diarrhoea are often linked to contaminated water or food sources. Understanding the causes, symptoms and red flags of diarrhoea is critical for early treatment and prevention of complications.

All About The Srikakulam Diarrhoea Outbreak

According to district health officials:

One death has been reported so far.

76 people are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Two patients are in serious condition, one on ventilator support and another on dialysis.

Water supply through pipelines has been stopped.

Safe drinking water is being provided through alternate arrangements.

Officials have indicated that the majority of hospitalised patients are stable. Surveillance teams are monitoring for additional cases at the field level

Acute diarrhoeal outbreaks are commonly associated with microbial contamination of drinking water. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that unsafe water, sanitation and hygiene are major contributors to diarrhoeal disease globally, particularly in low- and middle-income regions.

What Causes Acute Diarrhoea?

Acute diarrhoea is defined as the passage of three or more loose or watery stools in a 24-hour period, lasting less than 14 days. According to the World Health Organization, common causes include:

Bacterial infections such as Escherichia coli, Vibrio cholerae and Salmonella

Viral infections, especially rotavirus and norovirus

Parasitic infections

Consumption of contaminated water or food

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that diarrhoea outbreaks frequently occur when water treatment systems are compromised or sanitation infrastructure is inadequate. In India, diarrhoeal diseases remain a major public health challenge, particularly during warmer months when bacterial growth in water sources increases.

Symptoms Of Acute Diarrhoea To Watch For

Most cases of acute diarrhoea are mild and resolve with hydration and supportive care. However, severe illness can develop rapidly.

Common symptoms include:

Frequent loose or watery stools

Abdominal cramps

Nausea or vomiting

Fever

Dehydration

The World Health Organization identifies dehydration as the most dangerous complication. Signs of dehydration include:

Excessive thirst

Dry mouth or tongue

Decreased urination

Sunken eyes

Lethargy or confusion

Children and elderly individuals are particularly vulnerable to severe dehydration.

Red Flags: When To Seek Immediate Medical Care

Medical attention should be sought urgently if any of the following occur:

Blood in stools

Persistent high fever

Severe abdominal pain

Signs of shock (rapid heartbeat, low blood pressure)

No improvement within 48 hours

Reduced urine output or altered consciousness

The Indian National Health Mission recommends prompt hospital care for infants, elderly patients and individuals with chronic illnesses who develop diarrhoea. In severe cases, as seen in Srikakulam, complications can require advanced care such as ventilator support or dialysis if kidney function is affected due to extreme dehydration.

Treatment And Prevention

Treatment primarily focuses on preventing dehydration. WHO recommends:

Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) as the first line of treatment

Zinc supplementation in children

Continued feeding to maintain nutrition

Antibiotics are used selectively when bacterial infection is confirmed

Preventive strategies include:

Drinking boiled or treated water

Washing hands with soap before meals and after toilet use

Proper storage and handling of food

Ensuring community-level water safety monitoring

The World Health Organization estimates that safe water, sanitation and hygiene interventions could prevent a substantial proportion of diarrhoeal deaths worldwide.

The diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam, with one reported death and 76 hospitalisations, highlights the importance of rapid public health response and access to safe drinking water. While most cases of acute diarrhoea are manageable, delayed treatment can lead to severe dehydration and life-threatening complications. Early recognition of symptoms, immediate rehydration and timely medical care are crucial. As authorities continue surveillance and containment efforts, public awareness around hygiene, safe water and red-flag symptoms remains the strongest defence against such outbreaks.

