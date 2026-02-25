Authorities Suspect Ethylene Glycol In Andhra Milk Contamination Case: Why The Coolant Is Dangerous

At Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, 4 people have died, 15 are currently hospitalised, and among those, 7 are in critical condition, after consuming contaminated milk. Reports indicate that preliminary inspection by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has flagged a leak of ethylene glycol from a refrigerator into milk storage containers at a small dairy unit. The official laboratory results are still awaited, but according to Health and Family Welfare Commissioner G. Veerapandian, investigations conducted by police suspect that the milk may have been contaminated with ethylene glycol, a chemical commonly used as a coolant during the chilling process. Medical experts caution that, unlike urea contamination, exposure to ethylene glycol can trigger health effects within three to four days of consumption. Definitive conclusions, however, will only be possible once laboratory test results are available.

Considering the news, it becomes important to understand what ethylene glycol is, where it is normally used, how it might end up in food accidentally, and what it does to the human body.

What Is Ethylene Glycol?

Ethylene glycol is a clear, colourless liquid that looks a bit like water but has a slightly syrupy feel. It has a naturally sweet taste, which unfortunately makes it more dangerous if mixed unwittingly into food or drink. According to a study published in the journal Toxicology Letters, exposure to ethylene glycol can result in renal failure due to its metabolism into calcium oxalate monohydrate (COM) crystals. You'll find ethylene glycol in many industrial and automotive products. Some of its common uses include:

as a major ingredient in antifreeze and engine coolants,

in de-icing and anti-freeze solutions for vehicles in cold climates,

in some paints, dyes and inks,

as a solvent in industrial processes, and

in gas processing to remove moisture from natural gas.

How Can Ethylene Glycol Contaminate Milk?

In the case being investigated in East Godavari, FSSAI officials reportedly found that a refrigerator used to chill milk had been repaired improperly and that a container inside the fridge was leaking ethylene glycol into the milk cans. Because this chemical is often used in automotive and industrial cooling applications, it isn't meant to touch anything intended for human consumption. At this stage, investigators have collected milk and blood samples from affected residents, but detailed lab analyses are pending to confirm exactly how much ethylene glycol was present, and how it entered the milk supply.

Also read: 4 Dead, 12 In Hospital With Anuria Due To Contaminated Milk: Anuria Symptoms, Risks, Safety Tips Explained

What Happens If Someone Ingests Ethylene Glycol?

Ethylene glycol is toxic when swallowed. Small amounts might not cause symptoms, but as the ingested dose rises it becomes more dangerous because the body breaks it down into other toxic compounds that can harm vital organs. As per a study in journal BMJ Case Reports, initially, symptoms may resemble being drunk with dizziness, poor coordination, nausea and vomiting. This is because ethylene glycol depresses the central nervous system in a way somewhat similar to alcohol, but without the smell of alcohol on the breath. A few hours later, people may develop rapid heart rate, trouble breathing, and changes in blood chemistry due to the toxic breakdown products in the bloodstream.

In the third stage of ethylene glycol poisoning the most serious impact is on the kidneys. Toxic metabolites such as glycolic acid and oxalic acid can form crystals that block and damage the kidneys, leading to acute kidney failure and in severe cases, anuria (lack of urine output). Untreated ethylene glycol ingestion can be fatal. In the Andhra Pradesh incident, those who became unwell reported symptoms consistent with kidney distress, and some required dialysis support in hospital.

What Are The Warning Signs Of Ethylene Glycol Poisoning?

Early signs of ethylene glycol poisoning include:

nausea and vomiting,

stomach pain,

headache and dizziness,

confusion or stupor,

slurred speech,

rapid breathing and heart rate.

As the condition progresses, people can develop severe metabolic imbalance and acute kidney failure. In the context of contaminated milk, families reported unusual taste in the milk, such as bitterness or sweetness, before falling ill, which can be a clue that something was off.

What Happens Next?

Authorities have detained the milk supplier involved and sealed the dairy unit. Milk and blood samples are being analysed in forensic laboratories, and scientific results are awaited to establish the precise cause and extent of contamination. Meanwhile, health officials are monitoring all affected residents.

Also read: Early Kidney Damage Has No Symptoms: Here's What To Check Before It's Too Late

In simple terms, ethylene glycol is a useful industrial chemical but one that should never mix with our food. When it does, and if it is consumed even in small amounts, the effects can be devastating. Understanding what it is, where it comes from, and how poisoning develops helps make sense of why authorities are taking this incident so seriously and why many people are now waiting for those all-important lab results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.