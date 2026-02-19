Early Kidney Damage Has No Symptoms: Here's What To Check Before It's Too Late

The very first symptoms of kidney problems rarely manifest and one might not have any clue until the condition gets worse as the swelling, breathlessness or lowered urine production might have appeared only after a large portion of kidney function has been lost already. So, don't wait till something goes wrong with your kidneys; a few simple tests can pick up small problems several years before they become major and these tests can help in slowing down or stopping the damage. Recent scientific studies along with public health reports, are pointing to the fact that it is a common problem that keeps increasing worldwide and in India too and it is mostly preventable if we take the right steps early enough.

Why the silence matters

"Kidneys are silent workers their job is to filter waste, balance fluids and salts, produce blood cells & vitamin D and helps to control blood pressure. Early injury occasionally causes microscopic leaks from urine or tiny functional losses that don't make you feel ill. That's why experts call chronic kidney disease a "silent killer." By the time symptoms show up, 60-80% of kidney function may already be lost, making reversibility more difficult with poorer outcomes. Problems can be identified way before the actual symptoms show up if people undergo regular screening," said Dr. Topoti Mukherjee, Lead Consultant - Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Aster Whitefield Hospital.

Which tests pick up early damage?

There are some simple routine checks that people with high risk should do, after consulting your doctor:

Serum creatine which is a marker of kidney function

Urine routine analysis and urine ACR which help identify some early changes in high risk populations and often in others too

Ultrasound of the kidneys

According to Dr Mukherjee, the primary screening test for individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, elderly, those with a family history of kidney disease, people who take specific medications should include these basic tests.

Who should get checked and how often?

"If you possess diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, frequent urinary infections, a family history of kidney failure, or use of painkillers and some over, the, counter drugs for a long time, make testing a part of your routine care. Several recently published Indian studies reveal a high and varied prevalence of chronic kidney disease across regions, thus even young people of some communities are affected," said Dr Mukherjee.

"If you belong to a high-risk category, discuss with your doctor the possibility of undergoing uACR and eGFR tests annually. Having said this, even if you don't have any of these risk factors, it is worthwhile getting routine tests done considering the high disease burden," she added.

What could be changed by early detection?

"Good control of blood pressure, sugars, lipids , diet and lifestyle modification, avoiding over the counter medications, adding some medications can help slowing the progression of kidney disease. Visit your doctor regularly for proper understanding," Dr Mukherjee suggested.

"Diabetics should follow strict blood sugar control while people with high blood pressure should maintain their blood pressure. These measures help delay disease progression. Other protective measures include a healthy lifestyle, healthy diet, smoking cessation and regular exercises," she said.

Warning signs that need your immediate attention

The first stage of the disease does not show visible signs yet patients should monitor patients for these specific symptoms: facial and ankle swelling, fatigue, blood in urine, foamy urine and uncontrolled blood pressure, breathing difficulty and loss of appetite. The common belief that people who show no symptoms have no medical issues proves to be false because the only way to determine health status requires medical testing.

Practical checklist - what to ask your doctor today

People who have high blood pressure or are from families with a history of kidney disease should be recommended by their doctor to have a simple blood and urine tests. At-risk individuals need to drink enough water, maintain a healthy weight, and have regular health check-ups. Kidney damage results from two main factors, which require tracking for blood pressure and sugar levels.

Lastly, Dr Mukherjee said that kidney problems often begin quietly, but the tools to find them early are cheap and available. A one-line message to take away: if you have risk factors, don't wait for symptoms get yourself checked. Catching damage early can change the story from dialysis and transplant to prevention and preserving a good life.

