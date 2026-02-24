Online Advice On Morning Sickness Lacks Evidence; Study Reveals Safe Remedies

Pregnancy can be a roller coaster ride for some women, especially during the first few weeks. You may start to dislike the foods you once really enjoyed eating. Sometimes even the smell of your favourite food can trigger nausea and even lead to vomiting. This is likely due to morning sickness, one of the most common pregnancy symptoms. Despite the name, morning sickness can cause discomfort at any time of the day. Increased hormone levels during pregnancy are one of the common causes of morning sickness. While some individuals may experience severe morning sickness, others might not experience it at all. Morning sickness can also vary between pregnancies. While you may have had severe morning sickness during one pregnancy, in future pregnancies it may be very mild. This pregnancy symptom affects up to 70% of pregnant women, typically starting around 4-6 weeks of gestation and peaking around 8-10 weeks. Symptoms often improve by the end of the first trimester or by 16-20 weeks, though they can persist. Common symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and food aversions.

Most pregnant women turn to social media to find quick solutions to nausea. While the Internet is flooded with remedies, not all can be used blindly during pregnancy.

A recent study published in the journal Midwifery examined how reliable YouTube is for advice on morning sickness. The study found that most advice for morning sickness on YouTube lacks scientific evidence, with roughly 5% of tips posing potential risks. While only 8% of recommendations were backed by evidence.

Major findings:

Lack of evidence: Out of 85 different recommendations identified in popular videos, fewer than 10% were actually supported by scientific evidence.

Out of 85 different recommendations identified in popular videos, fewer than 10% were actually supported by scientific evidence. Potential danger: About 5% of the advice given was considered potentially harmful or unsafe for pregnant women.

About 5% of the advice given was considered potentially harmful or unsafe for pregnant women. The gap: Over one-third of the tips shared (roughly 35%) have never been scientifically studied at all. They are just myths or personal opinions being passed off as facts.

What is actually safe?

The study confirmed that only a few things have strong evidence behind them, specifically:

Ginger

Vitamin B6

Certain doctor-prescribed medications like doxylamine-pyridoxine

Many videos suggested things like homeopathy, magnesium oil, specific herbs (like fennel or peppermint), and certain fruits. The researchers found these either lacked evidence or, in the case of some herbs, could actually be risky during pregnancy.

Pregnancy-related nausea is so common that people often turn to social media for natural or quick fixes. If you are looking for relief from morning sickness, talk to a doctor. Pregnancy is a delicate phase for both the mother and the baby. Therefore, it is wise to consult your doctor before trying any home remedy or taking any medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.