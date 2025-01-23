Keep Pre-Cycle Nausea At Bay With These Nutritionist Approved Food Swaps

It's quite normal for women to experience nausea or morning sickness during or before their periods. Usually, it happens due to hormonal changes, especially because of the fluctuations in estrogen and progesterone levels. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared five food swaps that could just help you deal with this situation. In a post on Instagram, Agarwal shared how women can alleviate symptoms like pre-cycle nausea or morning sickness by bringing in a few changes to their diet plans and witnessing the change in them with time.

Here are the five food swaps to deal with pre-cycle nausea or morning sickness:

1. Herbal comfort

The nutritionist has recommended people to consider swapping their usual coffee or tea with "a cup of herbal comfort." Women can think about going for better options like soothing ginger, calming lavender, or a refreshing peppermint tea. These options not only help in calming nausea, but they are way easier on the stomach than the usual caffeine fix.

2. Gut-friendly fruits

Women should consider eating gut-friendly fruits instead of going with tough-skinned whole fruits. For example, a peeled apple or a trusty banana can be a good healthy option since they are gentle, satisfying, and much less likely to stir up any trouble.

3. Lighten up on protein

People should avoid going for heavy protein diets like meat, pulses, or even paneer as these make you feel too heavy when nausea hits. They can rather opt for egg whites as they are light, packed with protein, and do not let you feel weighed down.

4. Choose the right bread option

While whole grain breads are considered the best choice on normal days, women should switch to high-starch, dry breads whenever nausea strikes. "These absorb gastric acid like a charm and give your stomach some relief," Agarwal said.

5. Snack smarter

Instead of going for big meals, people should look forward to trying out smaller and frequent bites throughout the day. This helps in keeping acid buildup at bay, besides making you dodge that queasy feeling altogether.

Follow these simple food swapms to reduce morning sickness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.