Indore Contaminated Drinking Water Crisis: Signs When Diarrhea Is Not Normal

A total of 16 people have died in Bhagirathpura, Indore, after consuming contaminated water. More than 1,400 residents have fallen ill. Several are still battling for life in hospitals. The officials mentioned that water samples collected from Bhagirathpura were contaminated due to a leak in a main supply pipeline. The area has emerged as the epicentre of the outbreak. Since mid-December, cases of severe diarrhea have been reported in Bhagirathpura after residents consumed tap water. Since then, the cases have been rising sharply along with other gastrointestinal symptoms such as vomiting and nausea, along with fever and weakness. As per the latest reports, at least 38 fresh cases of severe diarrhea were detected on Monday at the Bhagirathpura primary health centre in Indore.

In Indore, residents initially reported diarrhea, which is a common gastrointestinal issue. In most cases, it resolves on its own; however, it can also indicate a more serious underlying health problem. Therefore, something as common as diarrhea may also need medical assistance to avoid a bigger problem.

Diarrhea: When to see a doctor

Diarrhea is characterised by the frequent passage of loose or watery stools. It can range in severity and duration, depending on the cause. While often a short-term reaction to a minor infection, it can signal deeper health issues if it becomes chronic. Diarrhea occurs when the digestive system either fails to absorb enough water from food waste or secretes excessive fluid into the intestines. It can stem from various factors, including infections, food intolerances, certain medications, or chronic conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), inflammatory bowel disease, and celiac disease. In some cases, psychological factors like stress and anxiety can also cause diarrhea.

Symptoms and consequences

Beyond loose stools, diarrhea can also cause abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea, and an urgent need to use the bathroom.

While occasional diarrhea is usually not serious, chronic or severe diarrhea can have significant health consequences. It can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and malnutrition, especially in vulnerable populations like young children and the elderly. Persistent diarrhea may also affect the absorption of nutrients and overall health, leading to weight loss and other complications.

When to see a doctor

In healthy adults, diarrhea often resolves in 2-3 days. However, you should consult a doctor if you experience:

Duration : Diarrhea lasting more than 2 days without improvement (or more than 24 hours for children).

: Diarrhea lasting more than 2 days without improvement (or more than 24 hours for children). Stool quality: Blood, pus, or black/tarry stools.

Blood, pus, or black/tarry stools. Pain and fever: Severe abdominal or rectal pain, or a fever above 102 degree fahrenheit (39 degree celsius).

Severe abdominal or rectal pain, or a fever above 102 degree fahrenheit (39 degree celsius). Signs of dehydration: Excessive thirst, dark urine, dizziness, confusion, or a dry mouth.

Excessive thirst, dark urine, dizziness, confusion, or a dry mouth. Vulnerability: If you are elderly, pregnant, or have a weakened immune system.

Also, if you observe frequent complaints of diarrhea among people around you (like in Indore), it is wise to report to your doctor to prevent any serious consequences. It will also help the authorities rule out the cause.

Tips for quick recovery from diarrhea

To recover from diarrhea and support gut health, consider the following tips:

1. Rehydrate: Drink plenty of fluids, such as water, broth, and oral rehydration solutions, to replace lost fluids and electrolytes.

2. Eat a bland diet: Gradually reintroduce easy-to-digest foods such as bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast (the BRAT diet) as you feel better.

3. Avoid irritants: Stay away from dairy products, caffeine, spicy foods, and alcohol until you fully recover, as they can exacerbate symptoms.

4. Rest: Allow your body to recover by getting adequate rest and avoiding strenuous activities.

5. Gradual return to a normal diet: Once symptoms improve, slowly reintroduce a wider variety of foods to help restore gut function.

6. Use probiotics: Foods like unsweetened yogurt, dahi, or kefir can help restore good bacteria to your gut.

Diarrhea is common and usually resolves quickly. However, if symptoms persist or worsen, it's essential to consult your doctor for appropriate evaluation and timely treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.