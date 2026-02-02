Woman, 65, Dies Of Contaminated Water In Indore, Death Count Rises To 32

Indore's contaminated water tragedy has claimed yet another life quietly, painfully, and after weeks of suffering. Anita Kushwah, 65, who had been battling for survival for over a month, died on Sunday night, taking the official death count to 32.

Anita's death is not just another number; it is a grim reminder of how long the shadow of poisoned water continues to haunt Bhagirathpura.

She was first admitted to Bhagyashree Hospital on December 28, complaining of severe vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms that would later become tragically familiar in the locality. After two days of treatment, she was discharged and brought home. But within hours, her condition collapsed again.

On January 1, Anita was rushed to Aurobindo Hospital, and just three days later, as her health deteriorated further, she was shifted to Bombay Hospital on January 4.

From there, her condition only worsened.

Doctors placed her on a ventilator. Her kidneys failed, forcing continuous hemodialysis. Amid prolonged critical care, she also suffered a cardiac arrest. After more than a month-long struggle between life and death, Anita lost the battle on Sunday night.

Confirming the death, Dr Madhav Hasani, Chief Medical and Health Officer, said the government ensured treatment at a higher-level hospital, but despite all efforts, the patient could not be saved.

Just last week, Eknath Suryavanshi, another victim of the contaminated water, died after being hospitalised for nearly a month. With no improvement in his condition, his family brought him home, where he died the very next day.

So far, over 450 patients affected by contaminated water have been treated and discharged. Yet the danger is not over. Three patients remain hospitalised, two of them in the ICU, their condition still critical.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is currently hearing the case, with three petitions filed over the deaths in Bhagirathpura.

Taking serious note, the High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry and constituted a committee under retired Judge Sushil Kumar Gupta, directing it to submit its report by March 5.

During court proceedings, the government stated that 16 deaths were directly caused by contaminated water, while other deaths were attributed to different medical reasons, placing the official figure at 23. The court has openly questioned this discrepancy, seeking clarity on how many died and why.