Indore Contaminated Water Crisis: What Is Tanker Water And Is It Safe For Drinking?

Indore is witnessing a public health emergency after contamination of water caused 11 deaths and more than 1,400 people falling ill. The incident took place in Indore's Bhagirathpura locality, wherein, locals reported foul smell, bitter taste and visible discolouration of water prior to the incident. After investigation, authorities have found that the contamination took place due to a leak in a pipeline which caused sewage to enter the drinking water line.

While the affected pipeline has been repaired, isolated and cleaned, residents have been advised to not use tap water until safety is verified. However, residents of Indore's Bhagirathpura area remain afraid of consuming even the tanker-supplied water. A local resident Gabbar Lashkari told ANI, "We had been complaining about dirty water for several days, but no one was listening and several people were falling ill. My daughter, Kanak Lashkari (15), is currently admitted to the Arvindo hospital.

"My mother, aged 93, fell ill on December 24, but after treatment she has now recovered. We are now buying water for drinking, and for other uses, we rely on government boring water. The municipal corporation is supplying drinking water via tankers, but we are afraid to consume it. We no longer have trust in this supply. This is destruction being carried out in the name of development."

On the other hand, BJP Councillor from the area (Ward 11), Kamal Waghela said, "Since the day people began falling ill, we have been supplying Narmada water via tankers and advising people to consume it after boiling. Though there is fear among the people and some doubt on the Naramada water supply. We are supplying water through 50 tankers. Now, it is good that there are fewer patients and no news of any additional death. Health officials are conducting door-to-door surveys and collecting samples. Though it will take time for people to regain trust."

What Is Tanker Water?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tanker water, also known as water tankering, is a means of transporting water to areas in need during the initial phase of an emergency. "Tankering operations, however, are expensive and relatively time-consuming to administer. This technical note considers key issues relating to the effective and efficient use of tankers during an emergency."

WHO also says that water in a tanker should be chlorinated to prevent the build-up of organic matter in the tank and to ensure the water delivered is safe to drink. "Chlorination usually takes place as the tank is filled with water. The amount of chlorine to be added will depend on the quality of the water, but sufficient should be added to leave a residual amount of 0.5 mg/l. Chlorine levels should also be checked before the water is discharged. If chlorine levels have dropped below 0.2 mg/l, extra chlorine should be added."

Is Tanker Water Safe For Drinking?

Tanker water is safe for consumption only when it's treated with chlorine. This process helps to disinfect the water by killing harmful microorganisms like bacteria and viruses. Chlorination eventually helps to prevent waterborne disease and remove impurities, which makes it safe for drinking. It's a widely used, effective chemical disinfection method that works to kill bacteria by disrupting microbial cells.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav confirmed that evidence of contamination due to leakage had been found and warned that such negligence would not be tolerated. Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also acknowledged that sewage mixing into drinking water was the likely cause, specifically pointing to the leak near the police outpost.

Dr Madhav Hasani, Chief Medical and Health Officer said the water samples tested at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College, Indore, clearly pointed out that the residents of Bhagirathpura fell ill and died after consuming contaminated water.

