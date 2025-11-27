How Much Water Do You Need In Winter? Tips To Ensure Intake

Water is a necessity and it is required for several important functions of the body. During the summer months, your body loses water to sweat and you feel thirsty, which eventually makes you drink water. However, during the winter months, your body does not sweat as much and there's no fluid or salt that is lost. This means you don't tend to feel thirsty naturally and you end up not drinking water.

It is important to understand that your body needs water to function, both during winter as well as summer. Hence, water intake in winter is crucial even though you may feel less thirsty. If you don't drink water during winter, it can lead to dehydration. And this can be more dangerous in winter because the dry and cold air causes loss of moisture from the skin and respiratory tract. According to the American Heart Association, "Even minor dehydration - the level at which people begin feel thirsty - is linked to difficulty concentrating, poor memory and bad moods. And studies have shown people who chronically consume a low amount of water seem to be at higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease, kidney stones and urinary tract infections."

Dehydration can also weaken the immune system, which can increase your risk of cold and flu. Also, when you don't drink enough water, it can affect your metabolism, making it difficult for your body to burn fat and maintain energy levels. Therefore, it is extremely crucial that you drink an adequate amount of water during winter. Read on to know how much water you need during winter.

Effects of Cold Weather On Hydration

When you're exposed to cold temperatures, the body generates heat through mechanisms like shivering and brown fat thermogenesis. This increases your body's energy use and water loss. Also, adaptations like warm clothing can help reduce heat loss but it dulls your sensation of thirst. This makes it easy for your body to underestimate water needs in winter. This can lead to sluggishness, headaches, and poor focus. Maintaining hydration can help maintain your metabolic functions and support blood pressure regulation. Optimal hydration levels can also help prevent complications like hypothermia on cold days.

Recommended Water Intake During Winter

Water intake can vary by gender, activity level, and health status. In general, men should drink about 8 to 10 glasses of water daily, while women need around 6 to 8 glasses. However, people who are physically active or breastfeeding may require more water. Men might need up to 10-14 glasses and women 8-12 glasses. Lactating women should drink 7-10 glasses of water.

How to Stay Hydrated in Winter?

Since you don't tend to feel thirsty during winter, it is important that you consciously maintain your hydration levels. If you're having trouble drinking water, you can use some of the following tips that can help you stay hydrated.

Drink warm fluids such as warm water, herbal teas, or broth to increase fluid intake and provide warmth. Carry a water bottle with you and sip water steadily throughout the day, even if you don't feel thirsty. This can help prevent dehydration. Increase your water intake if you have a high caffeine consumption. Caffeine can have a diuretic effect which requires you to drink more fluids. Consume hydrating fruits and vegetables like oranges, tomatoes, strawberries, cucumbers, and lettuce, which increase your overall hydration. Aim to drink at least one glass of water every hour during waking hours to stay hydrated at all times. Soups with moderate salt are good for winter, but keep a check on highly salted varieties.

It is also important to remember that nearly 20% of your daily water intake can come from food, so following a diet that has water-rich fruits and vegetables can be beneficial for your hydration.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.