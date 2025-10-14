Are Hypertension Headaches A Serious Concern? Doctor Reveals Side Effects

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a serious health condition characterised by the consistent elevation of blood pressure levels in the arteries. Hypertension is often termed a "silent killer" because many individuals may not experience noticeable symptoms, allowing the condition to go undetected until it causes significant damage to the body's organs. When blood pressure remains high over time, it can lead to various health problems, including heart disease, stroke, kidney damage, and other severe complications.

One common symptom associated with hypertension is headaches. "When hypertension occurs, the abrupt increase in blood pressure creates additional pressure on the blood vessels in your brain, stretching or otherwise damaging the walls of those vessels. This irritation will cause you to feel pain or throbbing, especially on the back of your head. Generally, these headaches are found in people with hypertension and occur with severe or sudden hypertension (hypertensive crisis)," said Dr. Praveen Gupta, Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram.

Is it a serious condition?

"Indeed, headaches caused by high blood pressure might be an indicator of elevated blood pressure, which could be dangerous and may necessitate medical intervention," Dr. Gupta said.

Severe hypertension, often referred to as hypertensive crisis, can lead to more intense headaches accompanied by other symptoms such as visual disturbances or nausea. "Headaches that last for a prolonged period of time, or that are associated with severity, may be indicators of a hypertensive crisis, which is dangerous because it can increase the risk of stroke, heart attack, and damage to organs. Patients should not ignore such a headache because of the risk of life-threatening complications. Getting an appropriate diagnosis and blood pressure control to relieve your symptoms is important," Dr. Gupta added.

Is headache a sign of dangerously high blood pressure?

"Not always. Most people with mild or moderately high blood pressure do not have headaches. However, a sudden, severe headache or a pulsating headache again, especially in association with dizziness, blurred vision, or nosebleeds, may be a sign of dangerously high blood pressure. The only method of determining if high blood pressure is causing the headache is to check it regularly," the expert explained.

To manage hypertension and its associated headaches, consider these tips:

1. Regular monitoring

Keep track of blood pressure readings regularly to identify any spikes or trends that may need attention. It will also help you make necessary modifications to your diet and lifestyle on time.

2. Healthy diet

Eat a well-balanced diet which is particularly low in sodium and rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is often recommended for managing blood pressure.

3. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can trigger headaches, so it's essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

4. Exercise regularly

Engaging in moderate physical activity for at least 150 minutes weekly can help lower blood pressure and reduce the frequency of headaches.

5. Manage stress

Incorporate stress-reduction techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, or yoga to help control blood pressure and alleviate headache symptoms.

6. Limit alcohol and caffeine

Both substances can contribute to elevated blood pressure. Moderation is key.

If headaches persist or worsen, it's important to seek medical advice. A healthcare provider can help determine the best management strategy for both hypertension and associated headaches.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.