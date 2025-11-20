Heart Diet: Desi Foods To Help Stabilise Hypertension This Winter

Winter brings chai, warm parathas and the comfort of home but it also nudges many people's blood pressure up. Cold exposure makes the small blood vessels in the skin constrict to preserve heat, which raises total vascular resistance and for many people, it produces a measurable rise in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. That seasonal rise is well documented and is one reason cardiologists warn that cardiovascular events often peak in colder months. Several traditional Indian foods act on the same pathways that control blood pressure. Read on as we share list of desi foods you can add to your winter diet for better blood pressure levels.

Desi foods that can help stabilise blood pressure in winter

1. Garlic

Garlic contains allicin and related sulphur compounds that relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure. Many trials show measurable reductions in systolic and diastolic pressure in people with hypertension.

2. Beetroot

Beetroot is rich in inorganic nitrate, which the body converts to nitric oxide, a molecule that opens up blood vessels. Studies show beetroot juice can lower systolic blood pressure, especially when consumed over days to weeks. Try a small glass of fresh beetroot juice or add grated beetroot to sabzis.

3. Flaxseed

Whole flaxseed supplies soluble fibre, lignans and ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). Various studies show modest but consistent reductions in blood pressure, particularly when flaxseed is eaten as whole seed over several weeks. Add a teaspoon to dahi, poha or rotis.

4. Pomegranate

Pomegranate polyphenols appear to improve endothelial function (the ability of vessels to dilate) and show BP-lowering effects in clinical trials. Sip fresh pomegranate juice (unsweetened) or add seeds to salads.

5. Green leafy vegetables

These veg are rich in potassium and plant nitrates. Potassium helps the kidneys excrete sodium and relaxes vessel walls; higher dietary potassium is linked to lower blood pressure in many studies. Include a bowl of saag or palak bhaji with your meal.

6. Millets

Millets are high in fibre and minerals (magnesium, potassium) and have a low glycemic load. Replacing refined wheat or rice with millet-based rotis or khichdi can help weight control and steadier blood-sugar levels, both useful for BP management.

7. Turmeric

Curcumin, turmeric's active compound, has modest evidence for improving endothelial function and reducing inflammation. Use regular turmeric in cooking, pairing with black pepper improves absorption.

8. Low-fat fermented dairy

Fermented dairy provides calcium, potassium and probiotics; some trials show small BP benefits from fermented dairy or probiotic consumption, possibly via improved gut-vessel signalling. Prefer unsweetened lassi or plain dahi.

9. Nuts

Nuts supply unsaturated fats, magnesium and L-arginine. Regular modest portions like a small handful are linked to better heart health and small BP improvements.

10. Fenugreek

Methi leaves and soaked seeds are fibrous and help control insulin spikes and cholesterol; better metabolic control translates to easier BP management. Sprinkle fresh methi on subzi or soak seeds for an easy morning drink.

Winter nudges blood pressure up through cold-driven vasoconstriction and behavioural changes (less activity, heavier meals). But a simple, desi-friendly food plan that increases dietary nitrates, potassium, fibre and plant antioxidants can help blunt that rise. These foods won't replace prescribed drugs, but they are powerful allies you can use alongside medication and lifestyle measures. Monitor home BP if you have hypertension, and discuss diet-based strategies with your physician or a registered dietician.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

