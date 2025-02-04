Hypertension Diet: Best Foods To Have As We Transition To Summers

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls remains consistently high, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney issues. While genetics and lifestyle factors play a role, diet is a crucial element in managing hypertension. Consuming potassium-rich foods, reducing sodium intake, and staying hydrated can help keep blood pressure in check. Additionally, dietary adjustments based on seasonal changes are beneficial. As February marks the transition from winter to summer, the body requires more hydration and lighter meals to adapt to rising temperatures while maintaining stable blood pressure. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet as we transition into summer.

Best foods as we transition to summer for hypertension management

1. Coconut water

Coconut water is a natural and refreshing way to stay hydrated while managing blood pressure. It is packed with potassium, which helps balance sodium levels in the body and prevents blood pressure spikes. The electrolytes in coconut water also replenish lost fluids, keeping the body cool as temperatures rise.

2. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are rich in potassium, magnesium, and nitrates, which aid in dilating blood vessels and improving circulation. Spinach and amaranth, in particular, help in reducing hypertension by promoting heart health and reducing sodium's impact on the body. Fenugreek leaves, commonly used in desi recipes also have antihypertensive properties.

3. Cucumber

Cucumbers are made up of over 90% water, making them one of the best hydrating foods for the transition into summer. They are also low in calories and rich in fibre, helping to prevent bloating and fluid retention, both of which can impact blood pressure. The presence of potassium in cucumbers further supports blood pressure regulation.

4. Bananas

Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, which plays a crucial role in maintaining blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium. They also contain fibre and antioxidants that support heart health. As the body begins to sweat more during warmer days, potassium levels may drop, making bananas an ideal fruit to replenish lost minerals.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a great source of probiotics, calcium, and magnesium which are three key nutrients that support blood pressure regulation. The probiotics in yogurt contribute to gut health, which in turn affects overall well-being, including cardiovascular health. Additionally, yogurt has a cooling effect on the body, making it a perfect addition to the diet as temperatures start to rise.

6. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, an antioxidant known for its role in improving heart health and reducing blood pressure. They are also rich in potassium, which helps maintain fluid balance in the body. As the body prepares for the summer heat, tomatoes provide hydration and essential nutrients.

7. Oranges

Citrus fruits like oranges are rich in vitamin C, flavonoids, and potassium, all of which support blood vessel health and help regulate blood pressure. Oranges also provide hydration, which is crucial during seasonal transitions. The antioxidants present in oranges reduce oxidative stress, further contributing to heart health.

Incorporating these foods into a daily diet can not only ease the transition to summer but also promote long-term heart health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.