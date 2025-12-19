Amla Candy And Other Desi Winter Foods That Are Better Avoided

Winter is traditionally associated with warmth, nourishment, and indulgence in Indian kitchens. From laddoos soaked in ghee to pickles dripping with oil, seasonal foods are often labelled as “healthy by default” simply because they are traditional. However, modern research suggests that not all desi winter foods suit today's lifestyles, metabolic health or common medical conditions. What once worked for physically active, agrarian populations may not always align with sedentary urban routines. Some winter staples, though culturally revered, may quietly increase inflammation, blood sugar spikes, blood pressure, or digestive distress especially when consumed frequently. Here is a closer look at commonly celebrated desi winter foods that may do more harm than good, and why moderation or avoidance is often wiser.

Desi winter foods that are better avoided for better health

1. Amla candy

Amla is widely promoted for immunity and vitamin C content, which is scientifically valid. However, amla candy is a highly processed version that often contains excessive refined sugar, glucose syrup, and preservatives. Research published by the National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR) shows that while raw amla is antioxidant-rich, processing significantly reduces its nutritional value while increasing glycemic load.

2. Murabba

Fruit murabbas especially amla, apple, and carrot murabba are considered winter tonics. However, murabba is essentially fruit cooked and stored in concentrated sugar syrup. Murabba may offer trace micronutrients, but its sugar content often outweighs benefits, making it unsuitable for daily consumption.

3. Oil-heavy winter pickles

Homemade winter pickles are often perceived as probiotic and digestive. However, many Indian pickles contain excessive salt and reheated oils, sometimes stored for months. The World Health Organisation warns that high sodium intake is directly linked to hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

4. Gajar halwa

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene and fibre, but gajar halwa transforms them into a calorie-dense dessert. Excess ghee, khoya, and sugar make this dish high in saturated fat and simple carbohydrates. Studies by the National Institute of Nutrition indicate that frequent consumption of such energy-dense winter sweets contributes to abdominal fat accumulation and lipid imbalance, particularly in middle-aged adults.

5. Til laddoos

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium, iron, and healthy fats. However, til laddoos often combine sesame with jaggery or sugar in large quantities. Research suggests that while healthy fats are beneficial, excess calorie intake during winter increases cardiovascular risk. Portion control is key, as even “good fats” can promote weight gain when over-consumed.

6. Dry fruit milk: heavy on digestion

Warm milk with almonds, cashews, dates, and figs is often advised for winter strength. However, this combination can be too heavy for digestion, especially at night. Combining high-fat dry fruits with full-fat milk may cause bloating, acid reflux, and disturbed sleep in individuals with slow digestion or lactose sensitivity.

7. Makki ki roti with excess butter

Corn-based rotis are winter favourites, but corn is a high glycemic carbohydrate. When paired with butter or white butter, the meal becomes heavy in both sugar load and saturated fat. Studies published by NCBI indicate that such combinations may worsen insulin resistance, especially in people with sedentary routines.

Modern lifestyles, reduced activity, and rising metabolic disorders mean that many desi winter favourites need portion control, preparation tweaks, or occasional indulgence rather than daily consumption.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

