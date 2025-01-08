Craving Unhealthy Foods This Winter? Here's Why & How To Avoid Them

People often crave unhealthy foods in winter due to the body's natural response to colder temperatures and reduced daylight. However, these cravings can lead to overeating and weight gain. To avoid this, adopting mindful eating practices, planning balanced meals, and incorporating healthier comfort food alternatives can help satisfy cravings while maintaining good health. Cravings for unhealthy foods in winter are primarily driven by biological and psychological factors. Let's read on to find out the reason behind these unhealthy cravings and tips to combat it.

The drop in temperature increases the body's demand for energy, leading to a preference for calorie-dense foods. Reduced sunlight affects serotonin levels, triggering cravings for sweets and carbohydrates to boost mood. Moreover, the desire for comfort during colder months often leads to indulgence in rich, fatty, or sugary foods. Understanding these triggers is essential for managing cravings effectively.

10 Tips to avoid unhealthy foods in winter

A high-protein breakfast stabilises blood sugar levels and keeps you fuller for longer, reducing mid-morning cravings. Include eggs, Greek yogurt, or oatmeal with nuts and seeds to provide sustained energy.

Dehydration is often mistaken for hunger. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and incorporate warm herbal teas or infused water to stay hydrated and combat false hunger signals.

Include a mix of complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, healthy fats, and fibre in your meals. Balanced meals keep energy levels stable and reduce the urge to snack on unhealthy foods.

Replace unhealthy comfort foods with healthier alternatives. For example, enjoy baked sweet potato fries instead of regular fries or make a warm bowl of vegetable soup instead of creamy, calorie-laden soups.

Keep nutritious snacks like nuts, seeds, fruits, or air-popped popcorn on hand. These options provide satisfying crunch and flavour without the excess calories and sugar of processed snacks.

Incorporate foods rich in tryptophan, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids to enhance serotonin production naturally. Foods like bananas, dark chocolate, fatty fish, and nuts are great for uplifting mood.

When indulging in comfort foods, serve smaller portions to enjoy the flavour without overindulging. Using smaller plates can help you feel satisfied with less.

Exercise helps regulate appetite and boosts serotonin levels, reducing cravings for sugary or high-fat foods. Even a brisk walk or yoga session can help manage winter food cravings.

Poor sleep increases hunger hormones like ghrelin, making unhealthy cravings more intense. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to maintain hormonal balance and curb cravings.

Pay attention to your hunger cues and eat slowly. Mindful eating helps you recognise whether you're truly hungry or simply craving comfort. This awareness can prevent overeating and unhealthy snacking.

By understanding the reasons behind winter cravings and adopting these strategies, you can enjoy the season without compromising your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.