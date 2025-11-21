Dehydration Common In Winters? Desi Foods To Have This Winter To Stay Hydrated

You probably think dehydration is only a summer problem. But, cold weather changes how our bodies sense thirst, alters fluid balance, and nudges many people to drink less so, dehydration can and does happen in winter. Studies and reviews show that cold exposure affects fluid regulation, making people vulnerable even when they don't sweat much. Even mild dehydration makes you tired, light-headed, gives headaches, and can worsen cold-related circulation problems. For older adults, those with heart disease, or anyone working outdoors, maintaining fluid balance is protective, it helps circulation, keeps mucus membranes moist and aids cognitive function. Add these desi foods in your diet today to combat dehydration in winter.

Desi foods to have this winter to stay hydrated

1. Chaas

Buttermilk is mostly water and contains electrolytes (potassium, sodium) plus probiotics. It's easy to sip warm or room-temperature and replaces fluids without heavy sugar. Studies have examined diluted yoghurt drinks and found benefits on rehydration in real-world recipes.

2. Nariyal paani

Coconut water naturally contains potassium and other minerals. Trials show coconut water performs comparably to some sports drinks for restoring fluid balance, making it a gentle, natural option.

3. Fresh vegetable soups

Vegetables have high water content and nutrients. A simple vegetable soup is warming, hydrating and supplies micronutrients that support recovery from mild illness. Reviews show vegetable soups are a practical hydration and nutrition tool.

4. Rasam

Thin Indian broths like rasam are light dal or clear vegetable soups add water plus sodium and small nutrients. They hydrate while also being warming and easy on the throat. Reviews show soups are an effective way to increase fluid and nutrient intake, especially in the elderly.

5. Seasonal citrus

Citrus fruits are high in water and provide vitamin C and potassium. Research shows fruits and vegetables contribute meaningfully to daily water intake and help hydration status. Whole fruit also gives fibre.

6. Pomegranate juice

Pomegranate and its juice add water, antioxidants and modest electrolytes; diluted with water, it's a tasty hydrating drink and less sugary than sodas.

7. Khichdi with extra stock

Khichdi made with extra water or light broth is soothing and delivers fluids along with sodium and potassium from the dal, easy to digest and good for anyone feeling unwell. Broth-based solid foods help sustain hydration.

8. Stewed fruits

Stewed fruits retain water, are warm and palatable in winters, and provide fluid plus natural sugars for energy. Fruits contribute significantly to total daily water intake.

9. Warm green or herbal teas with a pinch of salt and honey

Plain herbal teas hydrate like other fluids; adding a tiny pinch of salt can help retain water when you're urinating more. Avoid excess caffeine as it can mildly increase urine output.

Add these desi foods to your diet today to stay hydrated though winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Influence of Cold Stress on Human Fluid Balance — NCBI Bookshelf / NIH — 1996.

Water, Hydration and Health — NCBI / NIH (review) — 2010.

Comparison of coconut water and a carbohydrate–electrolyte sport drink on measures of hydration — Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition — 2012.

Contribution of fruit and vegetable intake to hydration — Nutrition Journal / NCBI — 2013.

Vegetable soups and creams: nutritional and healthy properties — Food Science Review (PMC/NCBI) — 2020.

Buttermilk (traditional yoghurt drink) and rehydration — crossover study — NCBI / Clinical Nutrition-related article — 2017.

Milk as an effective post-exercise rehydration drink — British Journal of Nutrition — 2007.

Seasonality affects fluid intake behaviours — NCBI / Public Health Research — 2024.

Effects of winter indoor environment on the skin (humidity, TEWL) — Dermatology / NCBI — 2023.

Adult Dehydration — clinical overview — StatPearls / NCBI Bookshelf — 2022.