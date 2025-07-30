Nutritionist Shares Why Just Water Falls Short In Treating Dehydration

Do you ever feel foggy, forgetful, or just not able to focus some days? Maybe you forget what you were saying mid-conversation, or can't remember where you kept something? Well, according to nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, dehydration could be the reason. "Did you know that losing 1-2% of body water can impair your brain performance? Your brain is 75% water, and it needs fluid to keep neurons firing and neurotransmitters balanced," she says in her Instagram video.

Nmami Agarwal further explains that when you are dehydrated, your brain cells shrink, which slows down communication and cognitive function. But here is the thing - hydration is not just about drinking water. It is also about replenishing key electrolytes like sodium, potassium and magnesium.

She adds that without enough minerals, plain water might not hydrate your brain properly. "The key is to include mineral-rich food, along with good hydration, to support brain hydration and function. Along with this, do include antioxidant-rich food items from colourful fruits to protect brain cells from oxidative stress," the nutritionist says.

Take a look at her video below:

In her caption, Nmami Agarwal writes, "Struggling with brain fog, fatigue, or poor focus? You might just be dehydrated. Our brain is made up of nearly 75% water, and even mild dehydration can slow down memory, mood, and mental clarity."

"Before you reach for caffeine or sugar, try this first: drink a glass of water. It's the simplest brain boost you didn't know you needed," she adds.

So, take a cue from Nmami Agarwal's advice - next time your energy dips, do not rush for a snack. Start with a glass of water. It is an easy first step, and it might be all your body and brain need to reset. Add mineral-rich foods, stay consistent with your fluid intake, and you will likely notice the difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.