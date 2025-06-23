Here's Why It Is Important To Stay Hydrated During Monsoon: Nutritionist Shares Useful Tips

Feeling dehydrated during the monsoon season is more common than you might think. While the cool, damp weather may reduce your urge to drink water, your body still needs adequate hydration. In fact, signs of mild dehydration, such as fatigue, brain fog, sugar cravings, and constipation, are frequently observed during this time. Addressing this often-overlooked issue, nutritionist Pooja Makhija has shared a video on Instagram. She warns, "Water, water everywhere, and yet your body is running dry. The rain is tricking your brain, and your body is paying the price."

The nutritionist writes in the caption, "'But I'm not even thirsty...' That's the monsoon tricking you," and goes on explaining what's really happening in the body.

According to her -

Humidity slows sweat evaporation → less obvious fluid loss.

Cooler temperatures reduce thirst cues from the hypothalamus.

Your brain relies on external cues-so when it's raining, it assumes you're hydrated.

But what happens inside the body, as per the nutritionist? She pens -

Your cells may still be running low on water.

You're still peeing and losing electrolytes.

And the signs of mild dehydration show up as fatigue, fogginess, cravings, and constipation.

She mentions, "Hydration isn't about thirst, it's about function." Further, in the video, she explains the real reason behind the same: "Your brain is like a thermostat. In the summer, sweat signals thirst. But in the cool, damp monsoons, the external environment is tricking your internal signals. Just because we are seeing more water on the outside, we trick the brain to think it does not need water for the inside. But clearly, that doesn't work.

What to do in such situations?

She shares two simple tips -

"One is to keep water where you can see it," Pooja mentions.

She adds, "And two is perhaps we could keep a few sip cues. For example, let's say every time I open Instagram, I'll drink a few sips of water. For some, that might be too much. But for most, it could work. So my dear friends, let this reel be a reminder for you to go grab your glass of water and hydrate with intention this monsoon."

In the caption of the same video, she also shares a bonus tip to stay hydrated. "Add lemon + a pinch of rock salt to your water. Hydrates better than plain water alone," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.