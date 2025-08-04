Madhya Pradesh Man Slits Woman's Throat At Her Home For Allegedly Refusing Conversion, Marriage

In a chilling crime that has sent shockwaves across Madhya Pradesh, a 35-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Navara, Nepanagar police station area, for allegedly refusing to convert to Islam and marry her tormentor.

The victim, Bhagyashree Namdev Dhanuk, was attacked inside her home allegedly by Sheikh Raees (42), who slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her dead on the spot. Police arrested the accused within hours.

The victim's sister, Subhadra Bai, made a harrowing allegation: "Raees used to grab her hair, beat her, harass her... He had been pressuring her for marriage and religious conversion for a long time. My sister refused, so he entered the house at night and slit her throat."

Additional Superintendent of Police SP Burhanpur Antar Singh Kanesh confirmed that the accused has been charged under sections of murder and atrocity, and is in custody.

The incident sparked outrage in the Hindu community. Amit Varude, representing the protestors, called it a case of so-called "love jihad," accusing police of negligence. "She had lodged a complaint just three-four days ago, but the accused was released. He must be hanged."

Former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis visited the grieving family and demanded strict action against negligent officers.

In a swift administrative move, authorities marked the accused's illegal properties. SDM Bhagirath Vakhala stated, "The accused has committed encroachments and illegal activities. The administration has taken cognizance."