Man Stabs Bhopal Woman 13 Times, Then Jumps In Front Of Train

A 45-year-old woman in Bhopal was stabbed to death nine times in the chest, three times in the abdomen, and once in the neck allegedly by a man who had been living in her house. Hours later, the accused died after jumping in front of a moving train.

The woman Durga Bai Kushwaha had considered the accused Pritam Kushwaha as her "Guru Bhai". Pritam had been staying at her house for nearly a year after being released from prison, where he had served a 15-year sentence for the murder of his three children.

According to family members, Durga and her family had been pressuring Pritam to vacate the house since a few months. Frequent arguments reportedly broke out over this issue.

On Monday, when Durga's husband and son were not at home, Pritam allegedly arrived at the house. Under the pretext of cleaning a nearby under-construction house, he took her there. Inside a room in the house, police say, he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon.

Pritam then reportedly jumped in front of a moving train and died.

Police were immediately informed and reached the scene, along with the forensic team. Police are examining the murder weapon, forensic samples and statements from family members.

Durga's daughter-in-law told police that the family had repeatedly asked Pritam to vacate the house. "He didn't want to leave. There were frequent arguments between him and my mother-in-law," she reportedly told investigators.

Pritam ran a vegetable stall in Bhopal and would occasionally pay small amounts as rent. He often ate meals with the family. However, relatives say that whenever disputes arose, he would refuse food and threaten to die by suicide.