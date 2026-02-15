Key Hearing In Madhya Pradesh's Bhojshala Begins Monday

A hearing that could influence the future of the historic Bhojshala in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district will begin on Monday. On the very first day, the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) 98-day scientific survey report will be opened by the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, marking the first time its findings will be formally placed before both Hindu and Muslim parties in court.

The hearing is being conducted under the directions of the Supreme Court. A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi will hear the matter, listed as item number 62. The ASI report is expected to play a key role in determining the historical character of the site and guide future arrangements regarding its use.

Officially referred to by the ASI as the "Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex," the 11th-century ASI-protected monument has long been at the centre of competing religious claims. Hindus consider the Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, believed to have been established during the reign of Parmar king Bhoj in the 11th century as part of a grand centre of Sanskrit learning. Historical accounts describe it as an academic and spiritual hub, with intricately carved pillars, inscriptions in Sanskrit and Prakrit, and references to classical scholarship.

On the other hand, members of the Muslim community identify the structure as the Kamal Maula mosque, citing centuries of Islamic presence and prayer traditions at the site. Historical records note structural changes during the medieval period, and the mosque portion includes architectural elements consistent with Islamic prayer spaces.

Over the decades, the site has witnessed periodic tensions, especially when Vasant Panchami coincides with Friday prayers. Administrative arrangements have attempted to balance access for both communities, but disputes have continued in courts.

The ASI's scientific survey is expected to examine architectural layers, inscriptions, and structural evidence. With history, faith, and legal interpretation intersecting, Monday's proceedings may mark a significant moment in the long-standing Bhojshala dispute.