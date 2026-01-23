Basant Panchami Prayers Begin At Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Following Court Top Order

Basant Panchami prayers and celebrations commenced at the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar on Friday, following a Supreme Court order allowing both Hindu and Muslim communities to perform their respective religious rituals at the site.

A devotee at the site said, "Akhand puja has started here. The administration will provide a separate space for offering namaz. The administration has made good preparations and arrangements."

Ashok Jain, patron of the Bhoj Utsav Committee, added, "The puja has started, and it will continue the entire day. There is happiness among people. There will be pooja rituals, aarti, and Dharma Sabha."

Furthermore, security at the complex has been heightened following the Supreme Court order. Horse-mounted police, the Rapid Action Force, and CRPF personnel have been deployed.

SP Dhar Mayank Awasthi stated, "Detailed security preparations with deployment of police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force have been done. Dhar has been divided into seven zones monitored by SP-level officers. Real-time monitoring using drones and CCTV cameras is underway. We have used AI technology to detect any abnormal activity. Drones will be used to monitor the route for the Shobha Yatra. As per SC orders, separate entry and exit points have been arranged."

Dhar District Collector Priyank Mishra added, "Everything will happen without any hindrance."

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered an interim arrangement at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, to allow both Hindu and Muslim communities to perform their religious practices on Basant Panchami, which happens to fall on a Friday - coinciding with Jumuah (special midday prayer).

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, passed the order while hearing a plea seeking a ban on offering namaz from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami to facilitate Hindu rituals at the site. The Court directed the district administration in Dhar to provide separate and exclusive spaces for both communities to carry out their respective rituals.

"After knowing that persons from the Muslim community are likely to come tomorrow from 1-3 pm, an exclusive space including separate entry and exit will be made available so that namaz can be taken at the prescribed time. Similarly, a separate space shall be made available to the Hindu community to hold the celebration of Basant Panchami," the court noted.

The Court also directed the district administration to take preventive steps to avoid any untoward incident.

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India and holds religious significance for both Hindus and Muslims. Hindus consider the site as Bhojshala, associated with Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims regard it as the Kamal Maula mosque.

Meanwhile, devotees gathered in large numbers at Sangam in Prayagraj during the annual Magh Mela to take a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami on Friday.

In Ayodhya, devotees took a holy dip at Saryu Ghat and performed worship and prayers on the occasion of Basant Panchami. In Ujjain, a special Bhasma Aarti was performed at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)