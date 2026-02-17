Man Shoots Deputy Forest Ranger, Woman, Then Hangs Himself In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Panic swept through the Forest Department's Amravad Nursery in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on Tuesday afternoon when a former employee allegedly opened fire, shooting the deputy ranger and a woman worker before fleeing into the forest only to be found hanging from a tree shortly afterwards.

The accused, identified as Puran alias Gudda Lodhi, had reportedly been dismissed from the nursery several years ago.

The incident unfolded around 1:15 PM in Vankhedi village, nearly 13 kilometres from Raisen headquarters. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse, "Around 1:15 PM, he previously worked at the Amrabat nursery. He was fired 3-4 years ago. He came to the nursery and fired his gun after an altercation. Firing caused panic and commotion. A woman was also shot and is being treated here."

Eyewitnesses say Puran first approached Deputy Ranger Rakesh Sharma respectfully, even touching his feet before expressing displeasure and suddenly pulling out a country-made pistol.

He then fired five rounds in quick succession.

Deputy Ranger Rakesh Sharma was shot in the back. He was rushed to Raisen District Hospital and later referred to Bhopal due to the severity of his injuries. Sharma, speaking from the hospital, said, "He shot me in the back. There was no issue as such. He used to work here 3-4 years ago and would come asking for work. He was a troublesome person, so he was not given work."

A female nursery worker, identified as Suman Bai, was also shot in the back. The bullet reportedly passed through her body. She remains in serious condition and has been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment.

Another employee, Dalchand, narrowly escaped death. "We had just finished eating and were back at work. Our boss was leaving when he came from behind and shot him. He pointed the gun at me, too. I ran and fell," Dalchand said.

He stated that when he fell while fleeing, the bullet passed over him. In the chaos, he threw a stone at the attacker, prompting him to run toward the forest.

After the firing, Puran fled the nursery premises. A short while later, his body was found hanging from a tree not far from the crime scene.

Police suspect suicide, though the matter remains under investigation.

The police team reached the scene immediately after the incident and began collecting evidence. The country-made pistol used in the attack has been seized.

Sources say Puran had worked at the nursery as a labourer about three to five years ago, but was dismissed for negligence and misconduct. Since then, he reportedly harboured resentment.

Preliminary investigation suggests a possible personal grudge, though police are questioning locals to determine the exact motive.

In a troubling twist, when Deputy Ranger Sharma was referred to Bhopal, officials reportedly found no government ambulance available at the district hospital. He was ultimately transported in a private ambulance.