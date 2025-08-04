Shibu Soren, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Dies At 81

Shibu Soren, Rajya Sabha MP, former Union Minister, Jharkhand Chief Minister and one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, died today. He was 81. He had been under treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for over a month and his condition had turned critical over the past few days.

Mr Soren's son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared the news of his father's death on X. "Beloved Dishom Guruji has left us. I lost everything today," he said.

Over a four-decade career in politics, Mr Soren was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms, the second ongoing.

Belonging to the Santhal community, Shibu Soren was born in the Ramgarh district, which was then part of Bihar. He tied up with Leftist trade union leader AK Roy and Kurmi Mahato leader Binod Bihari Mahato to form the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in 1972. Mr Soren went on to become a key face of the statehood movement, which led to the formation of Jharkhand in 2000.

He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1980 from Dumka, which later turned into a stronghold of the JMM. The veteran leader suffered defeat at his bastion in 2019, when the BJP's Nalin Soren won by a margin of over 45,000 votes.

He became Jharkhand Chief Minister for the first time in 2005, but had to resign just nine days later after he failed to clear the floor test in the Assembly.