"Empowered Tribal Community, Poor": PM Modi Leads Tributes To Shibu Soren

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum on Monday following the death of Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, and the founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Shibu Soren died today at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He was on life support for the past month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes, calling Soren a "grassroots leader" who dedicated his life to empowering tribal communities.

PM Modi on X said, "Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti."

Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2025

Calling loss of Shibu Soren a big loss in the space of social justice, President Droupadi Murmu extended condolences to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family.

President Droupadi Murmu on X wrote, "The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and as a Member of Parliament. His emphasis on the welfare of the people, especially the tribal communities, will always be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren Ji, other family members and admirers."

The demise of Shri Shibu Soren Ji is a big loss in the space of social justice. He championed the cause of tribal identity and formation of the state of Jharkhand. Besides his work at the grassroots, he also contributed as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, as a Union Minister and… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 4, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remembered Soren for his fight forr the tribal community. In a post on X, Shah said, "The news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren is extremely sad. He fought for decades for the rights and empowerment of the tribal society in Jharkhand. He connected with people with his simple personality and easy nature. May God give a place to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved Soren family to bear this sorrow."

झारखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री शिबू सोरेन जी के निधन की सूचना अत्यंत दु:खद है। झारखंड में जनजातीय समाज के अधिकारों और उनके सशक्तीकरण के लिए उन्होंने दशकों तक संघर्ष किया। अपने सहज व्यक्तित्व और सरल स्वभाव से वे जन-जन से जुड़े। ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 4, 2025

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to his father, Shibu Soren, who died after a prolonged illness on Monday. Mr Soren said he is "left with nothing" after the death of his father.

"Respected Guru Dishom (great leader) has left us all today. I'm left with nothing," he wrote in a post on X.

आदरणीय दिशोम गुरुजी हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए हैं।



आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

NCP MP Supriya Sule remembered Soren's commitment to the rights of tribals and the people of Jharkhand. She also extended prayers and condolences to the Soren family.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Shibu Soren ji. His lifelong dedication to the rights and welfare of the people of Jharkhand and Tribals will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the Soren family, and his followers during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences," Sule wrote on X.

Deeply saddened by the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Shibu Soren ji. His lifelong dedication to the rights and welfare of the people of Jharkhand and Tribals will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, the Soren… pic.twitter.com/MET3ASnd4a — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) August 4, 2025

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan referred to Soren as "Dishom Guru" and said, "The news of the demise of former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, 'Dishom Guru' Shri Shibu Soren ji is extremely sad. May God give a place to the noble soul in his lotus feet, and give strength to his family and well-wishers to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti!"

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) acknowledged Soren's legacy as a founder of JMM and a "lifelong champion of tribal rights." In a post on X, the party expressed condolences to CM Hemant Soren and the Soren family.

"We express deep sorrow at the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran Adivasi leader Shibu Soren. As one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he was a lifelong champion of tribal rights. We extend our deepest condolences to his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM, and other members of his family."

We express deep sorrow at the demise of former Jharkhand Chief Minister and veteran Adivasi leader #ShibuSoren. As one of the founders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, he was a lifelong champion of tribal rights. We extend our deepest condolences to his son and Jharkhand Chief… pic.twitter.com/VKA3ePXw7T — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 4, 2025

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar praised Soren as a "seasoned political leader" whose life was marked by "struggle, courage, and commitment." Remembering Soren's commitment for tribal communities, he wrote on X, "Deeply saddened by the passing of seasoned political leader, JMM Founder and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren Ji. His life was a powerful journey of struggle, courage, and commitment to the rights of tribal communities. Generations will remember his voice and vision. My thoughts and prayers are with Shri

@HemantSorenJMM and the entire family. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened by the passing of seasoned political leader, JMM Founder and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren Ji. His life was a powerful journey of struggle, courage, and commitment to the rights of tribal communities. Generations will remember his voice and… pic.twitter.com/mTwmQt3B0Q — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 4, 2025

The former Union coal minister, popularly known as ''Guruji", had been a prominent figure in Indian politics. He served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand thrice and was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP for two terms. Shibu Soren led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for nearly four decades.

Shibu Soren was born in the Ramgarh district (which was then part of Bihar) in 1944 and belonged to the Santhal community. He was married to Roopi Kisku and had three sons - Durga Soren, Hemant Soren, and Basant Soren, and a daughter - Anjali Soren.

The veteran leader was at the forefront of the movement for a separate Jharkhand state - which led to its formation in 2000.

