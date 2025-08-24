Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Under House Arrest As Tribals' Protest Against Land Acquisition

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday to prevent law and order issues in view of a protest by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-crore state-run health institute, police said.

The protesters alleged that police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse them from the site of the proposed project in the Nagri area of Ranchi. However, police could not be reached for a comment to verify the claim.

Champai Soren's son Babulal, along with supporters who were on their way to Ranchi, have also been detained at a police station, police said.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police K V Raman told PTI.

A large number of police personnel have also been deployed and barricades put up at strategic points in the wake of the protest, he said.

VIDEO | BJP leader Champai Soren says, "I was put under house arrest today but no matter how much force the government applies, not a single inch of land will be allowed to be taken."





Mr Soren, however, termed the move undemocratic and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest.

Security has also been enlarged at the residence of Mr Soren, who has announced that he will join the protest.

Over 20 tribal groups, farmers and land owners have called for a 'Hal Joto, Ropa Ropo' (plough field, plant saplings) protest on Sunday at the site where the Rs 1,074-crore RIMS-2 hospital project has been proposed.

RIMS-2 refers to the expansion of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), a premier health facility in the state.

Despite barricades put up along roads leading to Nagri area, protesters, farmers and land owners from different villages gathered at the proposed site with posters in their hands displaying pictures of former chief minister Shibu Soren and his message 'Harwa toh joto na yaar... kaise bachega?' (plough the field... else how will you survive?).

Many protesters were seen wearing the mask of Shibu Soren, who is popularly known as 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land).

Protesters alleged that the police lathi-charged and fired tear gas at them to disperse them from the protest spot.

The agitators claimed that by defying resistance from the police, they planted saplings on the land, where the hospital project is proposed to be set up.

Police, however, could not be reached for a comment regarding the claim.

The barricades put up by the administration caused trouble for the commuters. A local of the area, 50-year-old Basant Kumar Mahato, said he was stopped near Chandni Chowk in Kanke.

"I reside at Ring Road, but I am not allowed to go to my home," he claimed.

The Ranchi district administration has also clamped prohibitory orders banning public gatherings in Nagri area.

The orders ban public meetings and gatherings of five or more people within the specified perimeter.

Carrying arms and ammunition, explosives and other weapons is prohibited and using loudspeakers is also barred in the area, an official release said.

The health department has allotted 207 acres of land for the project.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari had last month claimed that the RIMS-2 will feature a 2,600-bed hospital, and have 100 undergraduate and 50 postgraduate seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)