From <i>House Arrest</i> To Calls For Arrest, Why Ajaz Khan Is Internet's Most Hated

Former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has found himself at the centre of yet another storm - this time as the host of a reality show that many are calling one of the "most disturbing ever" streamed in India.

The show in question, House Arrest, airs on the Ullu app, an OTT platform frequently criticised for pushing the boundaries of adult content. What began as a typical "lock-in drama" turned controversial when a viral clip from the show showed contestants engaging in acts that many online have described as "degrading, inappropriate, and even exploitative".

Khan, who has previously courted controversy over issues ranging from communal comments to alleged drug possession, is now being slammed for allegedly encouraging vulgar behaviour on screen. Here's a breakdown of what exactly happened and why it matters.

What Is 'House Arrest' - The Show?

House Arrest is a reality show streaming on the Ullu app, known for its bold and provocative content. In a format reminiscent of Bigg Boss, contestants are locked inside a luxurious villa and subjected to various emotionally and physically demanding tasks.

The show promises intense drama, unexpected romances and explosive confrontations. Some of the participants include Aabha Paul, Humera Shaikh, Sarika Salunkhe, Muskaan Agarwal and Rahul Bhoj.

What Is The Recent 'House Arrest' Controversy?

The controversy began when a viral clip from House Arrest surfaced online, triggering massive public outrage. In the video, a female contestant expressed that she lacked knowledge about sexual matters.

Instead of handling the moment with sensitivity, host Ajaz Khan allegedly encouraged other participants to demonstrate sexual positions on camera. The contestant appeared visibly uncomfortable, while other cast members reportedly clapped and booed as some of the women removed their undergarments. The episode has since been widely condemned for its exploitative and degrading tone.

How Is Ajaz Khan Part Of The Controversy?

Ajaz Khan, a former Bigg Boss contestant, hosts House Arrest and has called himself the "daddy of the house." Many argue that instead of maintaining boundaries and respecting participant consent, Khan turned the show into a space of spectacle and humiliation.

His role in directing the questionable scene and encouraging others to act it out has brought him under intense scrutiny, with many accusing him of legitimising vulgarity under the guise of entertainment. This incident has only added to the long list of controversies surrounding him.

Ullu App, Alt Balaji And The Numerous Complaints

Streaming platforms like Ullu and ALTBalaji have repeatedly been flagged for pushing the boundaries of acceptable content. While 18 other OTT platforms were banned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2023 for explicit and pornographic content, Ullu and ALTBalaji were notably excluded.

ALT Balaji - founded by television producer Ekta Kapoor - has repeatedly faced backlash over its shows. From the erotic drama XXX to controversial series like Gandii Baat, the platform has been accused of misrepresenting minors, glorifying incest and pushing soft porn under the guise of bold storytelling.

Legal complaints, especially involving season 6 of Gandii Baat, have led to serious charges under the IPC, IT Act and POCSO Act. Internet users have long pointed out that ALT Balaji's attempts to defend such content as 'women-centric' or 'progressive' often fall flat in the face of recurring themes that many deem exploitative and culturally insensitive.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has questioned this selective censorship, stating that she has raised concerns in parliamentary committees with no clear response from authorities. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has also assured that action will be taken.

Social Media Backlash

The public response to the House Arrest clip was swift and fierce. Viewers labelled the episode as "disturbing," "degrading," and "unwatchable."

Many questioned how such shows get approved and are allowed to stream unchecked. One user on X (formerly Twitter) asked, "How do they approve such TV Shows?" while another pointed out the blurring line between entertainment and exploitation.

The outrage has amplified calls for stricter pre-release regulation of OTT content and increased accountability for streaming platforms.

Rules Around OTT Content In India

India currently regulates OTT content through the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The framework includes a three-tier grievance redressal system and expects platforms to self-regulate.

However, the government is now working on new rules that will allow for content regulation before release. Under existing laws, platforms must categorise content by age suitability, ensure age-gating for mature material and comply with laws on obscenity and child protection, including the POCSO Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Other OTT Series In The Dock

Several other OTT series have also faced backlash for similar reasons. ALTBalaji's Gandii Baat landed in legal trouble when it was accused of featuring obscene scenes involving minors. A case was filed under the POCSO Act and the IT Act.

Another ALTBalaji series, XXX Season 2, faced criticism for a storyline involving a woman's affair while her army husband was on duty, prompting outrage from military families.

Similarly, Netflix's Rana Naidu shocked fans of actor Venkatesh with its explicit dialogues and was compared unfavourably to Sacred Games and Mirzapur.

Ajaz Khan And His Controversies

Ajaz Khan has been embroiled in multiple controversies over the years: