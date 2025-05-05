Actor Ajaz Khan Summoned By Police Over Controversial "House Arrest" Show

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Actor Ajaz Khan and ULLU app owner Vibhu Agarwal face Mumbai Police scrutiny for the explicit content in the "House Arrest" show. An FIR was filed after viral clips showed indecent sexual acts.

Actor Ajaz Khan and the owner of the ULLU app, Vibhu Agarwal, have been summoned by the Mumbai Police amid controversy over the indecent representation of women in the 'House Arrest' reality show.

They have been told to record their statements with the Amboli police officers after a case was registered against them for alleged obscene content on the show.

A clip of the web show, hosted by Mr Khan, has gone viral in which contestants were made to depict 'sex positions'.

The clip shows Mr Khan, who is a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, putting pressure on contestants, including women, to act out intimate situations. He was also seen asking the participants some vulgar questions, persisting with his line of inquiry despite the participants being visibly uncomfortable.

The show was later taken down from the streaming platform.

Based on a complaint by an activist from the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, the police in Mumbai's Amboli last Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mr Khan and the producer of 'House Arrest', Rajkumar Pandey.

The FIR was registered under sections related to obscene acts in public places and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Last week, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had also summoned Mr Khan and Mr Agarwal after taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy and expressed strong condemnation over its content.

"Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent," it said in a post on X.

A separate case was registered against Ajaz Khan after a woman accused him of raping her on the pretext of helping her enter the film industry.

According to a police official at Mumbai's Charkop, a 30-year-old woman recently filed a complaint alleging that Mr Khan raped her at multiple locations with the promise that he would help get film roles.