"What If Such Content Reaches Your Own Children?" Women's Panel To ULLU App

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has pulled up the management of OTT platform ULLU App over the allegedly obscene and degrading portrayal of women in its program House Arrest and warned of possible regulatory action, including a complete ban on the platform.

In a strongly worded hearing on Thursday, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar grilled ULLU CEO Avinash Dugar and Head of Operations Priyanka Chaurasia over the content that the Commission said glorifies incest, promotes the objectification of women and borders on soft pornography.

"The impact of such programs must not be measured by the rise in followers or monetary profits," Vijaya Rahatkar said.

"Ask yourselves' what if such content knocks on the doors of your own homes, reaches your own children?" The NCW took suo moto cognizance of disturbing visuals from House Arrest circulating online, stating that the series reflects a larger trend of misogynistic narratives being camouflaged as entertainment on digital platforms.

The Commission during the hearing questioned the ULLU management's admission in public interviews that their content reflects audience demand.

The NCW asserted that ULLU by producing and streaming House Arrest as an original show bore full responsibility for its nature and reach. It also flagged the platform's overall content profile as harmful, citing potential psychological harm to young viewers due to repeated exposure to sexually exploitative material.

Despite being summoned for the hearing, actor and host of the program Ajaz Khan did not appear.

Taking serious note of his absence, the NCW has issued a second notice, which will now be served through police authorities.

The Commission has asked ULLU to submit a detailed impact assessment report on the societal implications of its content and outline concrete steps to prevent the proliferation of exploitative material.

