Actor, Producer Charged By Mumbai Cops After Row Over 'Sex Positions' Clip

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The producer and host of ULLU's reality show 'House Arrest' face charges for indecent representation of women after a viral clip showed contestants allegedly being coerced into depicting sexual acts.

The clip shows the programme's host Ajaz Khan, who is a former 'Bigg Boss' contestant, putting pressure on contestants, including women, to act out intimate situations. Mr Khan also asks the participants some vulgar questions, persisting with his line of inquiry despite the participants being visibly uncomfortable.

Based on a complaint by an activist from the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, the police in Mumbai's Amboli on Friday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Mr Khan and the producer of 'House Arrest', Rajkumar Pandey.

The FIR has been registered under sections related to obscene acts in public places and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Women's Panel's Action

The case was registered on a day that the show was taken off the app and the National Commission of Women took note of the controversy and summoned Mr Khan and the CEO of the Ullu app, Vibhu Agarwal.

NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9. #WomenDignity #NCWActs #UlluApp — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 2, 2025

"NCW takes suo motu cognisance of obscene content on Ullu App's show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity and violating consent. CEO and host summoned on May 9," the commission said in a post on X.

On Thursday, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had objected to the clip and wondered why apps that stream such obscene content have not been banned.

"I have raised this in the standing committee that apps such as this, namely, Ullu App and Alt Balaji have managed to escape the ban by I&B ministry on apps for obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply," Ms Chaturvedi, who is a Rajya Sabha MP and member of the Standing Committee on Communications and IT, wrote on X.

"On March 14, 2024, the I&B Ministry had blocked 18 OTT platforms, which were found to be streaming obscene and pornographic content. The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were banned... Surprisingly 2 of the biggest apps were kept out- Ullu and Alt Balaji, will I&B tell the country why they were left out from this ban," she said in another post, sharing the names of the 18 apps.

The 18 Banned OTT Apps

The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were… — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) May 1, 2025

The clip also caught the attention of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who shared a post complaining of obscenity "being served" through shows like 'House Arrest'.

Mr Dubey, who is the chairman of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, tagged the handle of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and wrote, "This will not do @MIB_India. Our committee will take action on this."