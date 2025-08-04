Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Full Hospital Statement On Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's Death

Shibu Soren was on life support for the past month.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Full Hospital Statement On Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's Death
Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment.
New Delhi:

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died today at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He was on life support for the past month.

Here is what the hospital said:

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the demise of Mr. Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who was under treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi since 19th June 2025 under the care of Dr. A.K. Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology. 

Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Mr. Shibu Soren 81 yrs passed away peacefully on 4th August, 2025 with his family at the bedside.

We extend our heartfelt condoles to his family, his loved ones and the people of Jharkhand in this moment of grief and loss of a very popular mass leader.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Shibu Soren, Shibu Soren Dies
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com