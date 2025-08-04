Full Hospital Statement On Ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren's Death

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren died today at the age of 81. He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for over a month for kidney-related problems.

According to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Shibu Soren was suffering from a kidney ailment. He was on life support for the past month.

Here is what the hospital said:

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the demise of Mr. Shibu Soren, former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, who was under treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi since 19th June 2025 under the care of Dr. A.K. Bhalla, Senior Consultant, Nephrology.

Despite the best efforts of our multidisciplinary medical team, Mr. Shibu Soren 81 yrs passed away peacefully on 4th August, 2025 with his family at the bedside.

We extend our heartfelt condoles to his family, his loved ones and the people of Jharkhand in this moment of grief and loss of a very popular mass leader.