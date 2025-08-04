Jharkhand Declares 3-Day Mourning After Ex-Chief Minister Shibu Soren's Death

- Jharkhand government declared three days of state mourning for Ex- Chief Minister Shibu Soren
- Shibu Soren died at age 81 in a New Delhi hospital after prolonged illness
- All state government programmes cancelled during the mourning period
The Jharkhand government declared three-day state mourning in honour of former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, who died on Monday morning, according to a statement.
Ex-Chief Minister Soren, the founder of the state's ruling JMM, died at 81 at a hospital in New Delhi following a prolonged illness.
The government has also cancelled all its scheduled programmes during the period, the statement said.
All state government offices will remain closed on August 4 and 5, it said.
"The state government has decided to observe three days of state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, following the death of former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren this morning at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi," it added.
The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all buildings in Jharkhand, the statement said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
