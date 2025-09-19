Jharkhand Government Reshuffles IPS Cadre, Transfers 30 Officers

The Jharkhand government effected a major reshuffle of its IPS cadre, transferring and giving new appointments to 30 officers, a notification said.

Chaibasa Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Ranjan was made the new Ranchi SSP in place of Chandan Kumar Sinha, who was appointed as the DIG of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), according to the notification issued by the Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department on Thursday evening.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta was relieved from the additional charges of CID and ACB.

DG, Wireless wing, Prashant Singh, was given the additional charge of DG, Headquarters, while Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) ADG Priya Dubey was given the charge of ADG of the ACB.

Suman Gupta was appointed as the ADG of GRP, while Kranti Kumar Gadideshi, posted as Bokaro Inspector General (IG), was made the IG of the Human Rights wing, and officer Narendra Kumar Singh was appointed as the IG of the Vigilance and Security wing of the Jharkhand State Electricity Board.

Dumka IG Shailendra Sinha was made the IG of Palamu.

Sudarshan Mandal, who was posted as the CID IG, was appointed as IG, Headquarters, and also given the additional charge of IG Jail, whereas Sunil Bhaskar was appointed as Bokaro IG.

Mayur Kanhaiyalal Patel, IG Provision, was given the charge of Dumka IG.

Sanjeev Kumar, posted as CID DIG, was appointed as DIG SIB. Manoj Ratan was appointed as DIG Special Branch.

Ajit Peter Dungdung, Deoghar SP, was posted as Joint Director of Jharkhand Police Academy, Hazaribag.

Arvind Kumar Singh was made the SP Special Branch, while Ehtesham Waquarib was appointed as CID SP, Amit Renu as Chaibasa SP, and Saurabh as Deoghar SP.

Deepak Kumar Pandey was appointed as SP Special Branch and Animesh Naithani as SP ACB. Ranchi City SP Ajit Kumar was made Jamshedpur Rail SP.

Paras Rana was appointed as Ranchi City SP and given the additional charge of JAP-10, while Rakesh Singh was made Traffic SP Ranchi, and also given the additional charge of Wireless SP.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)