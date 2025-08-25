Advertisement
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: DMRC Increases Ticket Prices After 8 Years. Check Details

Delhi Metro Fare Hike 2025: Travelling in the Delhi Metro is set to become costlier after the DMRC hiked ticket prices by Re 1 to Rs 4 on all lines.

  • Delhi Metro fares will increase from 25 August 2025, the first hike since 2017
  • Fare rise will be nominal, ranging from Re 1 to Rs 4 on most lines, up to Rs 5 on Airport Line
  • New fare slabs start at Rs 11 for 0-2 km and go up to Rs 64 for journeys beyond 32 km
Delhi Metro Fare Hike: Travelling in Delhi Metro is set to become costlier after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that the ticket fares will be increased, starting Monday (Aug 25). This is the first time DMRC has hiked the ticket prices in eight years, having done so previously in 2017.

Responding to a social media user's query regarding the ticket fares, DMRC stated that the price revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4 on all lines.

"This is to confirm that Delhi Metro fares will be revised with effect from tomorrow, i.e., 25th August 2025," DMRC wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The revision will be nominal, with fares increasing by Re 1 to Rs 4. The fares on the Airport Line will increase by up to Rs 5."

Check DMRC's post here:

Check Delhi Metro New Fare Slabs

The new fare slabs will be: Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 21 for 2-5 km, Rs 32 for 5-12km, Rs 43 for 12-21km, Rs 54 for 21-32km, and Rs 64 for beyond 32km.

DMRC has also announced different fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays. It will charge Rs 11 for 0-2km, Rs 11 for 2-5km, Rs 21 for 5-12km, Rs 32 for 12-21km, Rs 43 for 21-32km and Rs 54 for more than 32km.

Distance (in KMs)FARETime Limit (in Mins.)
Monday to SaturdaySunday & National Holidays
0-2Rs 11/-Rs 11/-65
2-5Rs 21/-Rs. 11/-
5-12Rs 32/-Rs 21/-
12-21Rs. 43/-Rs. 32/-100
21-32Rs 54/-Rs 43/-180
More than 32Rs 64/-Rs 54/-

Commuters not impressed

Social media users were not impressed by DMRC's fare price revision, with the majority demanding a reason behind the move.

"But why are you increasing the fare? What added facility or benefits would you be offering effective tomorrow?" said one user while another added: "I pay DMRC Rs 130 every day now it will be Rs 140. I thought this is steady but you guys are adjusting inflation faster than our salary revision."

A third commented: "Please give a comprehensive chart. Why the stealthy increase!?"

Delhi Metro Fare Hike News

DMRC last revised its fares in 2017 based on the recommendations of the fourth Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). Up until Sunday (Aug 24), the minimum fare was Rs 10 and the maximum fare was Rs 60.

Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro Price Hike, Delhi Metro Ticket Price
