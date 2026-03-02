Holi 2026: Delhi Metro Shares Festival Day Timings For Commuters

In a special update for Holi celebrations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that metro train services will start later than usual on Wednesday, 4th March 2026. According to their official X handle, metro will commence operations from 2:30 pm from all terminal stations across every line.

DMRC has informed that this special timing has been set aside on Holi so that passengers and staff can celebrate the festival safely. Metro services will start at 2:30 pm and will run as per regular schedule till evening.

Metro Train services to start at 2:30 PM on Holi (Wednesday, 04th March 2026) #DelhiMetro #Holi pic.twitter.com/YHRH6pVIAr — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 2, 2026

Passengers are requested to plan their journey accordingly and check the latest updates before going to the station.

This temporary change not only keeps metro operations smooth but also takes into account the preparations for the festival morning. Holi is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Delhi and other parts of the country, and many people take leave from school, office and other workplaces on this day to join the festivities.

Significance Of Holi

Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, is celebrated in the Hindu calendar month of Phalgun. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4, 2026 (Wednesday), according to Drik Panchang.

People celebrate Holi by putting colour on each other, meeting family and dancing to the beats of the Bollywood tunes. People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'. The festival also marks the arrival of spring.