Total Lunar Eclipse On March 3: Check Timings And Where It Can Be Seen In India

A total lunar eclipse, one of the most striking astronomical events, will be visible in India on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon passes into the Earth's umbral shadow, giving it a darker appearance. In contrast, a partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a portion of the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the upcoming lunar eclipse will have a magnitude of 1.155, making it a profound total lunar eclipse. This celestial spectacle will be visible in India, as well as in various parts of East Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

Visibility Conditions In India

According to the department, people in most parts of the country will be able to see the final stages of the eclipse at moonrise. However, some areas in Northeast India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be able to see the end of the total eclipse before its end.

Key Timings

The India Meteorological Department has provided the following timings according to Indian Standard Time:

Eclipse Begins at 3:20 pm.

Total Phase Begins at 4:34 pm.

Total Phase Ends at 5:33 pm.

Eclipse Ends at 6:48 pm.

On the evening of March 3, 2026, astronomy enthusiasts across the country will have the opportunity to witness the final moments of this profound total lunar eclipse.

A total lunar eclipse will occur globally, most parts of India will only see the final phase of the eclipse around moonrise at sunset. In cities such as Nagpur and Chennai, for example, observers will be able to watch a portion of the Moon partially covered by Earth's shadow as it climbs above the eastern horizon.