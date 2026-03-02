Holi 2026 Eye Injuries Are Preventable: What Doctors Wish People Knew Before Playing

Holi is a celebration of colour, joy, and togetherness. Even while the celebrations are happy, there may be serious threats to one's eye health. Following the Holi celebrations, incidences of eye irritation, allergic reactions, infections, and even corneal damage are reported annually. The majority of these issues can be avoided.

Why Holi Can Affect Your Eyes

A lot of Holi colours that are sold commercially include chemical additions, dangerous metals like lead or mercury, and fake dyes. These compounds can cause irritation, burning, redness, and watering when they come into contact with the eyes.

Dry powder colours are easily carried into the air and land on the surface of the eyes, causing discomfort and dryness. High-pressure paint sprays and water balloons can also result in physical harm. Corneal abrasions, or scratches on the transparent front surface of the eye, can occasionally be caused by hard impact and can cause pain and impair vision.

Another issue is infections. Bacteria can enter the eyes through contaminated colours, shared towels, or unwashed hands, raising the risk of conjunctivitis. Additionally, some people may have allergic responses that result in watery, swollen, and itchy eyes.

1. Choose Safer Colours to Reduce Chemical Exposure

Choosing organic or herbal colours is one of the best methods to avoid eye issues. In general, natural colours derived from henna, beetroot, turmeric, or dried floral extracts cause less irritation than artificial powders.

Although no colour is completely safe to use in the eyes, using natural substitutes greatly lowers the chance of chemical harm. Using homemade colours made from safe household ingredients is often safer than using commercially manufactured artificial dyes.

2. Wear Protective Eyewear

While playing holi, one should always wear sunglasses or protective glasses. Eyewear acts as a physical barrier, preventing direct contact between colour particles and the eyes.

This precaution is especially important for children and for people with sensitive eyes. Contact lens wearers should avoid wearing lenses during Holi. Lenses can trap colour particles and chemicals against the eye surface which increases the risk of infection and irritation. Switching to spectacles for the day is a safer option.

3. Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes

Avoid rubbing your eyes if colour gets in them. Rubbing can cause scratches on the cornea and force particles deeper into the eye, which can cause pain and blurred vision.

Immediately rinse your eyes under cool, clear running water. Let any residue be gently flushed out with the water. Any home cure, including soap and rose water, should not be used directly to the eye. You should only wash with clean water.

Closing your eyes tightly when someone applies colour to your face can also help reduce exposure.

4. Apply a Protective Barrier and Maintain Hygiene

Before stepping out, apply a thin layer of coconut oil or petroleum jelly around the eyes (not inside them). This helps reduce colour adherence to the surrounding skin and makes post-Holi cleaning easier.

Frequent handwashing is equally important. People often touch their faces without realising it. Clean hands reduce the transfer of chemical residues and bacteria into the eyes.

Staying well hydrated also helps maintain natural tear production, which protects the eye surface and prevents dryness.

Post-Holi Eye Care: What to Do After Playing

After celebrations, rinse your eyes gently with clean water several times to remove any remaining particles. If you experience mild dryness or irritation, preservative-free lubricating eye drops may provide relief.

It is advisable to limit screen time for a few hours after Holi to reduce additional strain on already sensitive eyes.

However, seek medical attention immediately if you experience persistent redness, severe pain, swelling, blurred vision, light sensitivity, or discharge. These symptoms may indicate infection or corneal injury and require professional evaluation.

(By Dr. Bhanu Prakash M, Senior Consultant Cataract Cornea and Refractive Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

