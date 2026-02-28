Holi And Nutrition: Simple Diet Tips Everyone Can Follow For A Healthier Celebration

Holi is a festival of colours, laughter, music and, of course, festive treats which are irresistible. From sugar syrup-soaked gujiyas to creamy thandai and plates full of deep-fried snacks, it is easy to get carried away. The spirit of Holi is all about joy and indulgence; a little mindfulness can go a long way in helping you enjoy the day without ending up bloated, exhausted or regretful the next morning. As Deeksha Sehwag, Senior Dietitian at Fortis Hospital Manesar, puts it, "Holi is synonymous with colours, laughter, music and irresistible festive treats. From sugar-laden gujiyas to rich thandai and deep-fried snacks, the day often turns into an all-out indulgence. While celebrations are meant to be enjoyed, mindful eating can help you participate fully without post-festival fatigue, bloating, or guilt." The good news is you do not need to avoid your favourite foods. You simply need a smart approach.

Start smart, not starved

One of the most common mistakes people make during festivals is skipping meals to "save calories" for later. It may sound practical, but it often backfires. When you stay hungry for too long, your blood sugar levels drop. This makes you crave sugary and high-fat foods even more, and you are more likely to overeat.

Also read: Delhi Government Steps Up On Food Sample Testing For Paneer, Khoya As Holi Nears

"Instead, begin your Holi morning with a balanced breakfast. Include protein and fibre to keep you full and steady. Options such as vegetable upma with peanuts, besan chilla with curd, or Greek yoghurt topped with nuts and seeds work well. These combinations help slow digestion and keep sudden hunger pangs away," says Deeksha, adding, when your body is well nourished, you naturally make better food choices throughout the day.

Practice portion awareness

As per Deeksha, Holi is not about restriction. It is about moderation. You do not need to taste every single sweet on the table. Choose your absolute favourite treat and enjoy it fully. Maybe it is a gujiya made at home or a glass of chilled thandai. Take a small portion, eat slowly and truly savour it. Eating mindfully increases satisfaction. When you slow down and focus on the flavours and textures, you feel content with less. This simple habit can prevent that automatic second or third serving that you may not even really want. It is also helpful to avoid standing near the snack table while chatting. Mindless nibbling adds up quickly.

Hydration is non negotiable

Holi celebrations often take place outdoors. Sun exposure, physical activity and even the colours themselves can contribute to dehydration. Yet, in the middle of all the fun, many people forget to drink enough fluids. Dietitian advises to keep a bottle of water nearby and sip regularly. Coconut water and lemon water are also good options. They help replenish electrolytes and keep you refreshed. If you are a fan of thandai, try preparing it at home. This allows you to control sugar content. You can add natural ingredients such as almonds, fennel seeds and melon seeds for extra nutrition. A homemade version is not only healthier but also more flavourful. Staying hydrated can also reduce the temptation to overeat, as thirst is sometimes mistaken for hunger.

Also read: Holi 2025: Here's Your Guide To Protecting Your Skin & Hair

Balance your festive plate

Before reaching straight for fried snacks, build a base of fibre and protein. Fill half your plate with salads or lightly sauteed vegetables. Deeksha advises adding a source of protein such as dal, chana, paneer or curd. Then include your festive items in smaller portions. This balanced approach has two benefits. First, fibre and protein help you feel fuller for longer. Second, they slow down the absorption of sugar and fat from richer foods. As a result, you are less likely to experience a sudden energy crash later in the day. Think of it as creating a strong foundation before adding the festive extras.

Keep moving

Holi is naturally active. Playing with colours, dancing to music and moving from one group of friends to another all count as physical activity. Embrace it. If possible, begin your day with a short morning walk or some light stretching. This can boost circulation and support digestion. Even gentle movement makes a difference. After the celebrations, avoid collapsing straight onto the sofa. A slow walk in the evening can help your body process the day's indulgences more comfortably.

Enjoy the festival without guilt

It is important to remember that one day of indulgence will not ruin your health. What matters most is your overall lifestyle. Holi comes once a year, and it is meant to be enjoyed. The goal is not dietary perfection. It is balance. When you combine mindfulness with moderation, you can savour every colour and flavour without compromising your well-being. Celebrate, laugh, dance and enjoy your favourite treats. Just listen to your body along the way. With a few simple choices, you can make this Holi both joyful and nourishing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.