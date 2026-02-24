Nutritionist Shares 6 Foods She Eats Daily For A Healthy Gut

Gut health is finally getting the attention it deserves. For years, we focused only on calories and weight. Now we know that digestion, immunity, mood, and even skin health are closely linked to the gut. A healthy gut is not built overnight. It is shaped by what you eat daily.

The good news? You do not need complicated plans. Simple, consistent foods can make a big difference. Deepsikha Jain shares six foods she eats every single day for her gut health. Her approach, shared on Instagram, is practical and easy to follow. Here is what she includes.

1. Three Servings Of Fibre

Jain starts with fibre-rich foods like edamame or vegetables. “This has prebiotics that can actually help feed your gut microbiome,” the nutritionist says.

2. Cooked And Cooled Sweet Potatoes

This is mostly part of the nutritionist's dinner. Cooked and cooled sweet potatoes contain resistant starch. Resistant starch feeds good bacteria and supports gut balance. Cooling changes the structure of starch, making it more beneficial for the microbiome.

3. A Tablespoon Of Kimchi

Kimchi is fermented and rich in probiotics. “Kimchi has beneficial bacteria that can help build a good gut microbiome,” Deepsikha Jain explains. Fermented foods add live bacteria that support digestion.

4. A Teaspoon Of Ghee

The health expert adds a small spoon of ghee to her meals or rice. Ghee contains butyric acid. This helps support the gut lining and may improve immunity. A healthy gut lining is important for overall health.

5. A Bowl Of Greek Yogurt

Greek yoghurt is another fermented food. It contains good bacteria that help improve gut balance. Adding it to meals can support digestion and reduce bloating.

6. A Teaspoon Of Kalonji

Jain makes tea with kalonji. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. This may help reduce gut inflammation and support comfort.

In her caption, the nutritionist reminds people to start slow. Especially with fibre. Let your body adjust. Increase gradually and see how you feel.

Gut health is about daily habits. Small additions can lead to steady improvements over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.