Is Your Gut Making You Moody? 5 Key Hormones That The Gut Controls

The gut is typically associated with your digestive health. However, it is also known as the second brain that influences nearly every major system in your body. Therefore, a healthy gut is foundational to your overall well-being. A healthy gut trains your immune cells to distinguish between helpful and harmful invaders, preventing frequent infections and reducing the risk of autoimmune diseases. It also supports nutrient absorption and skin health. Additionally, your gut microbiome influences how you extract energy from food and store fat. A diverse gut is associated with a healthy metabolism, while an imbalanced one may contribute to obesity and insulin resistance.

Not many know that the gut can strongly influence your mood. For the unversed, the gut and brain are in constant communication via the vagus nerve. The gut produces over 90% of your body's serotonin, a hormone that regulates mood, sleep, and happiness. Also, gut imbalances are strongly linked to anxiety, depression, and brain fog. Here's a complete list of key hormones that are produced in the gut.

Key hormones that your gut controls

1. Ghrelin- The hunger hormone

Often called the hunger hormone, Ghrelin is primarily produced in your stomach. It sends a signal to your brain when you are hungry. Levels of ghrelin rise before meals to signal hunger to the brain and drop significantly after eating. This hormone increases appetite and promotes fat storage. When you lose weight or fast for long periods, your body often increases ghrelin production as a survival mechanism, which is why it can be so hard to maintain a restrictive diet.

2. Peptide- The fullness hormone

While ghrelin signals hunger, peptide signals fullness. It is secreted by the small intestine and colon after you eat. It tells your brain you are full (satiety) and slows down the movement of food through your digestive tract so you can absorb nutrients efficiently. Peptide is most effectively triggered by meals high in protein and fibre, which is why these foods keep you feeling full longer than simple sugars.

3. Serotonin- The mood regulator

While often associated with the brain, approximately 95% of your serotonin is actually produced in your gut by specialised cells. It influences mood, sleep, and appetite. This is why 'gut feelings' can be real. If your serotonin levels are low, you may experience digestive issues (like IBS) alongside mood changes like anxiety or irritability.

Serotonin, also known as the feel-good chemical, influences mood, supports digestive function, regulates melatonin production, affects the sleep-wake cycle and supports neurological processes.

4. GLP-1- The metabolic optimiser

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) is secreted after eating to stimulate insulin release and suppress glucagon, helping to lower blood sugar. It also promotes a feeling of fullness and suppresses appetite. This hormone has gained massive attention recently because drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy mimic it and help with diabetes management and weight loss.

GLP-1 is typically released when food enters the small intestine. It tells the pancreas to release insulin (to lower blood sugar) and tells the brain to feel full. It significantly slows gastric emptying, meaning food stays in your stomach longer, making you feel satisfied for hours. As a result, it helps reduce appetite and supports weight loss.

5. GIP- The nutrient sensor

Similar to GLP-1, Gastric Inhibitory Peptide (GIP) enhances insulin secretion in response to glucose and fat in the small intestine. GIP works as a partner to GLP-1 and is released specifically in response to glucose (sugar) and fats. Its main job is to stimulate a rapid release of insulin to handle the incoming spike in blood sugar.

While GLP-1 is mostly about satiety, GIP plays a more direct role in how the body stores fat and maintains the health of your bone and fat cells.

Your gut health affects more than just digestion. Eat a balanced diet, sleep well, manage stress, exercise regularly, eat probiotics and limit probiotics and processed foods for optimal gut health.

