8 Morning Habits For A Healthier Gut And Better Digestion: Top Gastroenterologist Reveals

Your gut plays a role in digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function while also influencing mental health and mood. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to ensure that the gut is functioning properly. An imbalanced gut microbiome, which consists of trillions of microorganisms, can lead to various health issues, including digestive disorders, autoimmune diseases, poor mood, skin issues, and fatigue. However, making a few diet and lifestyle changes can help ensure a healthy gut. Establishing a healthy morning routine is one of the effective strategies that can boost overall well-being as well as significantly impact gut health by promoting balanced digestion, reducing stress, and supporting beneficial bacteria.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at Harvard, shared 8 simple morning habits that can help the gut function smoothly.

Morning habits that can help boost gut health

1. Drink water before coffee

Starting your day with a glass of water is good for your overall health. It "rehydrates the body after sleep and kick-starts digestion. Aim for 1-2 cups before your first sip of caffeine," Dr. Sethi said. It will also help balance caffeine's dehydrating effects.

2. Get morning sunlight

Exposure to natural light in the morning helps reset your body's internal clock and boosts serotonin levels, which can enhance mood and improve digestion. "Stepping outside for just 5-10 minutes within an hour of waking" can make a significant difference.

3. Morning breathwork

The expert mentioned that engaging in 2-3 minutes of deep belly breathing can stimulate the vagus nerve, promoting relaxation and supporting the gut-brain connection. This practice can help calm your nervous system and set a peaceful tone for digestion.

4. Prebiotic boost

Including prebiotic foods in your breakfast nourishes the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Dr. Sethi recommends having slightly green bananas or oats for breakfast.

5. Protein + Fibre + Probiotics for breakfast

The expert recommends having this powerful combination for breakfast.

It "balances blood sugar and feeds gut microbes," he said. He also recommended two options- Greek yogurt with berries, chia or flex, or eggs with veggies with kefir/lassi.

6. Eat without screens

While eating activates the parasympathetic system (which is responsible for digestion), scrolling on the screen triggers the sympathetic system (fight/flight). "Let your gut and brain work together without a phone until you are done," he mentioned.

7. Walk after breakfast

A brief walk after meals can "aid digestion and reduce post-meal bloating. Even a small walk for 2-3 minutes can make a huge difference," he added. Light walking can promote intestinal motility, making it easier for your system to process food.

8. Do a poop check daily

"Your stool is your daily gut health report. Look at the colour, shape, and ease. It should be Bristol 3-4 (medium in firmness and easy to pass)," Dr. Sethi mentioned. Regular checks can help you identify potential digestive issues.

"Morning habits set the tone for the gut all day. Pick 2-3 habits to start and stack more over time," he concluded.

A healthy gut contributes significantly to overall health and vitality, and morning habits play a fundamental role in nurturing it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.