Doctor Lists 5 Foods To Boost Your Child's Gut Health

A healthy gastrointestinal (GI) tract helps break down food, generates energy and supports nutrient absorption. Therefore, ensuring gut health in children is crucial for their overall health and development.

A healthy gut is essential for proper digestion and nutrient absorption, which are fundamental during growing years. Nutrients from food support physical development, improve cognitive function, keep the immune system strong and help keep bones and teeth healthy.

A balanced gut microbiome supports a robust immune response, helping children fight off infections and illnesses. Furthermore, a healthy gut may contribute to reduced risks of conditions such as allergies, asthma, and even mental health issues.

Diet plays a crucial role in maintaining gut health. In an Instagram post, Dr. Saurabh Sethi popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared 5 best foods that can help boost gut health in children.

Best gut health foods for kids

"Parents, this is what I recommend for healthy guts in little ones," he wrote in the post.

1. Banana

According to the expert, slightly green bananas are rich in prebiotic fibre.

2. Sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are "soothing, nutritious and gut friendly."

3. Oats

Oats are well-packed with fibre which helps feed the good bacteria in the gut.

4. Plain yogurt

Yogurt is an excellent probiotic. However, avoid flavoured and sweetened ones.

5. Berries

Berries are rich in antioxidants and fibre which helps keep the gut in good shape.

Some other tips to boost gut health:

Ensure children consume a variety of foods rich in fibre, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes to nourish beneficial gut bacteria. Also, focus on regular consumption of probiotics and prebiotics.

Hydration is essential for healthy digestion. Encourage adequate water intake in kids.

Reducing the intake of processed foods and sugars can help prevent an overgrowth of harmful bacteria in the gut.

Regular exercise promotes gut motility, which is important for healthy digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.